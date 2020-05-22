Memorial Day will be observed Monday, May 25, but most ceremonies have been cancelled. If you drive to any of the cemeteries and stop at a gravesite, please remember to pull your vehicle to the side so other cars may pass.
Happy birthday today, May 22, to longtime friend, Betty Luther Baum. And happy May 28 birthday wishes to Kay Sirpless and Karen Wise.
Joy, oh joy! Last Friday was a great day! After two and a half months, finally got my April 3 perm. Thanks, Rosie!
Thanks to Marjorie Groskurth who came to my aid with lily of the valley plants. Daughter Jan planted them for me and hopefully the plants will take hold and grow. Thanks, too, to Linda Blackstone, and granddaughter, Sarah Jeanne, both who have lily of the valley in their yards.
And thanks to Lora Saunders for the gorgeous rhubarb, all cut and cleaned. Jan made a pie and I made rhubarb salad. Delicious. And thanks to Jeannie who shared another armful of rhubarb. Lora’s late mother, Alice Cumberledge, always dropped off rhubarb on her way to work at Kuhn’s Blacksmith Shop.
Bouquets and God bless to the good Samaritan(s) who replace the garbage and recycling barrels.
Hope you read about the Knights of Columbus drive-through breakfast next Sunday, May 31, and the annual Fayette County American Cancer Society Relay for Life virtual event Saturday, June 13.
Happy retirement to Sue Ledesma after 27 year career in the nursing profession in Independence and Oelwein, and Terry Shaffer after 39 years with City Laundering Company.
Read with interest a story in the Cedar Rapids Gazette about Dr. Michael Osterholm, nephew of Paul and Anna Mae Ryan, Oelwein. The famous doctor is a professor and director for the Center for Infectious Disease and Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. His parents were the late Ray and Abigail (Abby) Osterholm, Waukon. Dr. Osterholm talked about a dangerous virus on the Oprah Winfrey show way back in 2006.
Also read in the Gazette the deaths of two Sisters of Mercy with ties to Oelwein … Sister Alice Maiers, 89, who died May 13, worked at Mercy Hospital, and Sister Theresa Ann Spitz, 89, who died May 16, taught at Sacred Heart.
Sympathy to the families of Clarence Williams, Shirley Keniston, Mary Rubino Monaco and David Barker and all who have died. Clarence was a friend from the Senior Dining Center, both the breakfast and lunch groups. Have known Shirley and Mary for a long time. I would sit in the pew behind Shirley at morning Mass and Paul Ryan sat behind me. We three would chat after Mass. Shirley gave me a lovely gray cape she got tired of wearing, which the late Mary Pearl shortened for me. I love the cape! Everyone who knew Mary Monaco at one time or another sampled her baking and cooking creations. She was famous for her Italian pastries and bread. Mary always brought back ricotta and black Italian olives from her visits to Chicago. We used to sit at the kitchen table for card games and a glass of wine. Always exchanged greetings with shy Dave.
Through this coronavirus I have heard more complaints about accessing information using electronic devices. People have to remember, there are still those of us who will never, use or don’t want any of this equipment. Communicate with us by regular landline phones, mail, in person, etc.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Follow safety rules.
Personal to Anna Mary, Iva and Judy S … “No man is a failure who has friends” and “A man with friends is the richest man in the world.”