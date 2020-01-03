It finally snowed! Mother Nature wouldn’t let the month/year end without snow! Happy 2020!
January flower is carnation and gemstone, garnet. January is also Glaucoma Awareness, Hot Tea, Mail Order Gardening, poverty in America Awareness and Oatmeal month. Did you know that Ellis Island was opened on Jan. 1, 1892? Think of the millions who have passed through there to make their new homes in the United States. By the way, Iowa PBS became Iowa IPT on Jan. 1.
Happy Jan. 6 birthday to longtime friend Anna Mary Gallo Harrington and to Mike Mahoney, husband of cousin Linda Vyverberg, and belated 75th birthday wishes to James Stanek who celebrated Dec. 29 and Mervin Gregerson who marked his 95th birthday Dec. 26.
Oelwein has many great cookie bakers but Becky Stammeyer Fauser remains No. 1 in my book! Her date cookies are always a favorite and her trayful at Christmas was out of this world! Anne also shared date cookies at holiday time. Sister Mary Kurt and the late Zia Carmela Trocino also made date cookies … they made date pinwheels … Becky makes filled cookies. Way back in sorority holiday baking sessions, Joan Eschbach shared a cookie recipe with cut-up dates, which was also good. Mustn’t forget daughter Jan’s Italian anise cookies … just like the ones Mother baked … like the knot cookies Iva Kirkpatrick Greco and Mindy Stasi bake. Delicious!
Christmas goodies have been shared with the morning coffee group at the Senior Dining Center. Teresa Miculinich, Joan Ford and Norma Stewart shared treats Monday morning. Last week Teresa gifted everyone with lottery tickets and several had winners! Thanks to all who make the morning bright and cheerful. Newcomers are always welcome. Coffee is served from 8-9 a.m. By the way, the congenial Duane Olsen, a route driver, went to Colorado Springs for a holiday vacation. Unfortunately, he became ill and was hospitalized and underwent a heart procedure. His address is Duane Olsen, % Damon Olsen, 2103 N. Chelton Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909. Wishing Duane a speedy recovery.
And speaking of family favorites, the Ohrt nieces love the crustali Great- Grandmother Rose Russo made. They have made them for weddings and special events. Last week they gathered at the home of their grandmother, Anne Strawn, to whip up a batch for family.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of James Ferrari, Steven Strawn, Marjorie Soules, Charles DeTimmerman and all who have lost loved ones. Mr. Ferrari, 93, was the father of Jim Ferrari, Oelwein. He died Dec. 26. Funeral services were Dec. 31 in Des Moines.
Have a beautiful week! A New Year filled with blessings for you and yours.