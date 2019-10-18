Fall, Halloween and Thanksgiving are in the air! Leaves keep falling and the wind keeps blowing but the sun does come out to make for a lovely fall day. Do get out in the evening and drive around town to see the lighted Halloween displays. Very creative and colorful!
By the way, why do most jack-lanterns have triangle eyes and noses?
On the way to Mass the other morning the yard at the home of Patty and John Clark looked like an ice skating rink … the frost was that heavy! But then the sun came out and the grass returned to green.
Belated 60th wedding anniversary wishes to Marion and Richard Rau, Aurora, who were married Oct. 17, 1959.
Happy birthday greetings to Priscilla Thornton who will celebrate Oct. 21, and to Father Ray Atwood who will have a birthday Oct. 23. Nellie Grasso, whose birthday is Oct. 31, will be honored at a birthday gathering at Mona’s Firepit and Grill, Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2-5 p.m.
One of Oelwein’s busiest residents will retire at the end of the month. She is Carol Hamilton who has been the pastoral associate at Sacred Heart Church the past 27 years. In addition to her duties in that role, Carol also lectors, ushers and is an eucharistic minister and assists with funerals. She will be honored at an open house Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Plaza from noon to 2 p.m. The public is invited.
Church Women United will gather at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Grace United Methodist Church to observe World Community Day.
The second Wine and Dine Gala is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Plaza. Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and Sacred Heart parish.
Julie Woods invited the audience to Grandparents Day at Sacred Heart Grade School today, Friday, Oct. 18, when she addressed the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Monday night. Julie, daughter of the late Lola Jean and Don Woods, Oelwein, accepted the position of principal at Sacred Heart although she was “retired.” She gave an informative and interesting program and a brief resume of her career in the academic field, which included stints at Bellevue, East Buchanan, Dunkerton and West Central. She remarked she enjoys interacting with the staff and students at Sacred Heart.
A Halloween party will be held at the Senior Dining Center Thursday, Oct. 24. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 283-5180 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A full breakfast brunch was enjoyed by the coffee group at the Dining Center last week. Teresa Miculinich provided a breakfast casserole and toast. Josie and Gary Walrath, Millie Jessen, David and Garland Moore and Norma Stewart have also shared treats.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the Lorenz Schellhorn and Mulfinger families and all who have lost loved ones.
It was good to visit with relatives and friends at the Betty Egan visitation … Mary Ann, Birdie, Mark and Dick, and Vi and Larry Kisner and a favorite nurse, Deb Irvine. Good to see niece and nephew, Judy and Tom Erickson, Independence who stopped by last Sunday.
Have a beautiful week!