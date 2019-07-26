Remodeling continues at VanDenover Jewelry in downtown Oelwein. Stopped in the other day to have my rosary repaired after having lost a link in the chain. Chad Benter has taken over the business from his parents, Dean and Linda (VanDenover) Benter, who have “retired.” They took the business over from her parents, Ruth and the late Jim VanDenover. As Chad handed me the new-again rosary, he chuckled, “I can’t charge God.” His grandfather Jim always said, “Say one for me,” when he handed the rosary back to me.” Thanks, Chad!
Birthdays and special events are celebrated almost daily at the Senior Dining Center located in the Plaza in downtown Oelwein. Wednesday, the morning coffee group serenaded Ricky Johnson with goodies and the birthday song. Ricky, a volunteer at the SDC, was also honored at lunch that day. Lunch at the Center is served daily, Monday through Friday, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are necessary and must be made by 9 a.m. the day BEFORE.
Thursday the breakfast group at the Senior Dining Center helped Josie and Gary Walrath celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary. Both do volunteer work at the Center. They also celebrated that night at the VFW barbecue supper.
Beverly Smith, Helen Hillman, Rose Moser, Millie Jessen, Joan Ford, Josie and Gary Walrath and Norma Stewart shared treats with the morning group at the Center this week.
Miniature apple pie treats were served at the women’s coffee session at Arlington Place last week. In addition to visiting with residents, every visit there includes a special goodie. Missed Business After Five at Arlington Place last week but heard rave reviews for the meal and tour of the new condos.
Walked into Regions bank the other day and was greeted by charming visiting staff members. Also meet Hillary Rochford “the new kid on the block.” It’s always nice to chat with Cindy and Nancy who are super helpful. Actually, personnel at all Oelwein banks are friendly.
It was good to meet Joan Morse, Aurora, who was in town on business last week.
Thank goodness for friends with gardens. We have been enjoying fresh vegetables daily. Green beans and beets from Norma, cucumbers from Diane Smith and garlic from Claire have been on the menu.
Memories of the Huskettes, an Oelwein High School girls’ precision dance team, will be the program topic at the Oelwein Area Historical Museum Society meeting Tuesday, July 30. The meeting (and finger food refreshments) will be at 6 p.m. with the program at 7 p.m. Former Huskettes are encouraged to attend.
August will be here next Thursday. Flower is poppy/gladiolus and gemstone, sardonyx. Saturday, Aug. 3, will be the back-to-school event at Christ United Presbyterian Church. Check the paper for details.
It was 1970 that “Galena at Wadena” was celebrated in Registerland. How many readers recall that event from July 31 to August 2?
National Lasagne Day is July 29 and July 30 is International Day of Friendship AND National Cheesecake Day!
Happy birthday Aug. 1 to Shirley Keniston and Aug. 5, Clarence Williams.
By the way, assessors are working in Oelwein. The one who stopped at our place was very nice!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of Katherine Koch and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week! Enjoy the summer! Back to school is just around the corner! Don’t be surprised if you see Halloween “stuff” around!