Happy Mothers’ Day to mothers everywhere!
This is the lovely month of May and if not for the nasty coronavirus the month would be filled with happy celebrations including junior-senior proms, college and high school graduations. Yes, even pre-school and elementary milestones. Some days it feels like the whole world is on hold and I guess it really is!
Happy birthday today, May 8, to dear friend, Millie Jessen. Happy May 12 birthday greetings to Peggy Sherrets, Caden Anderson, Huntsville, Ala.; May 13, Janet Warnstadt Wall, Irving, Texas and May 16, son Jeffery Frazer and ODR Publisher Deb Weigel. Belated, but sincere birthday greetings to Sue Hosto, May 7, valued ODR front office staff and former coworker.
Anniversary wishes May 11 to Cynthia and Perry Comeau and JoAnn and Russel Treptow!
The dainty purple violets are filling the yard. I remember when the late Nellie Gray would bring them to the hospital for our desks. I always put mine in a darling little glass vase, a gift from the late Ethyl Oberfell. Ah, memories!
Some rhubarb is up and bakers are busy creating crisp, cake and pie. Jan shared pie the other day. The rhubarb patch out back is just coming up. The tulips, from a plant from Betty Bum, (from a hospital stay years ago) is in full bloom.
The dandelions are also up. I remember when my grandmother and mother would pick them and make salads.
Had a wonderful May Day and received lovely baskets filled with goodies from Jan, Myrna and Rick Zanatta, Judy Stokesberry, Barbara and Chuck Geilenfeld, Shirley Burco, Dawn and Jim Givant and Teresa Miculinich. Candy, popcorn, colorful leis, spinning wheel, headbands, and floral bouquet were much appreciated! Thank you all!
Next Friday is the anniversary of the May 15, 1968 tornado. Those of us who lived through it will never forget.
Oelwein friends have learned from Sharon Wickham Doty that her father, Jim Doty, is in a nursing rehabilitation facility and would enjoy hearing from friends. Cards and letters addressed to him may be sent in care of Sharon Wickham Doty, 3360 Vagabond Road, Lake Worth, Fla. 33462. Jim and his family have been longtime friends. Went to high school with his sisters, Margaret and Gresdna. His late mother, also named Gresdna, was a former Oelwein postmistress.
Miss seeing church, coffee, hairdresser and all those nice friends about town. Getting tired of the Phyllis Diller hairdo!
Norma Stewart shared this little ditty with me
Overheard in an orchard:
Said the robin
To the sparrow
“I should really like to know
why these anxious human beings
rush about and worry so.”
Said the sparrow
To the robin
“Friend, I think that it must be
that they have no Heavenly Father
Such as cares for you and me.”
Elizabeth Cheney
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of LeRoy Hand, Mary Beth Stickel and Shirley Burco and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Wash your hands, use sanitizer and wear your mask if you venture out. Stay safe.
P.S. This column is written on Wednesday and sent to the ODR when finished. Often, a call to Deb K. early Thursday morning, makes it possible for additions, corrections. As fate would have it, BBB had not been sent when I learned of the unexpected death of Shirley Burco. She was just here last Friday with Dawn and Jim to deliver a darling May basket filled with lots of goodies. Shirley and her late husband, Darwin, were great friends. We had many fun times together with the late John Blech and Don Fauser. Shirley’s death reminds us that death is inevitable. Shirley had some health issues recently, but she was still the Shirley we all loved and will remember. Rest in peace, dear friend.