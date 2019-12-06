Happy St. Nicholas Day! It’s Christmas time in the city! Olde Tyme Christmas events get underway at 4 p.m. and end with a light parade and fireworks. The Oelwein Area Historical Society holiday open house will be held at the museum Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. Christmas Cookie Walk at Sacred Heart Church will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3-6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Lovelight ceremony at Mercy Hospital will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8,
b-b-b
The second candle in the Advent Wreath will be lighted this weekend. By the way, where can we buy candles in all colors in Oelwein?
b-b-b
December is the last month of the year. Birthstone is turquoise/zircon and flower, narcissus/holly. December is National Read a Book, Fruitcake and Egg Nog Month.
b-b-b
Happy Dec. 7 birthday to Jerry Buhr and Lynne Gilson; Dec. 8, Jeannie Kalb; Dec. 10, Pat Vinson; Dec. 11 to granddaughter, Sarah Jeanne Peterson and brother-in-law, Don Ahrens and Dec. 12, Gwen Williams. Happy 47th wedding anniversary wishes Dec. 9 to niece and nephew, Pamela and Duane Ohrt, and golden (50th) anniversary wishes Dec. 12 to niece and nephew, Barbara and Jim Ferrari.
b-b-b
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be at the American Legion hall in Oelwein Saturday, Dec. 7. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the program will get underway at 11 a.m.
b-b-b
Did you notice that next Friday will be the 13th?
b-b-b
Mark your calendar for the Memory Brothers at the Coliseum Saturday, Dec. 14, from 7-10 p.m.
b-b-b
Tom and Mariana Harmon and Nicholas and Terry and Jolie Harmon and Ethan Thomas, and Frank and Jill Trigg, all of Honolulu, were pre-Thanksgiving dinner guests of Julienne Sodini Harmon and Tony. They were joined by Julie’s granddaughter, Tosha, of Hazleton, Alan and Julie Hendershott and Brigid Campbell of Oelwein. Wednesday morning Ethan Thomas was baptized by Deacon Jim Patera at Sacred Heart Church. His sponsors were Frank and Jill. After the ceremony all went to Ma and Pa’s Café for breakfast. The Hawaiian guests returned home Thanksgiving Day.
b-b-b
Enjoyed a Thanksgiving Day telephone call from nephew and niece, John and Jane Michaels, Phoenix. It was chilly there … only 59 degrees! A package from cousin Amy Doyle McDowell, Vancouver, Wash., was a pleasant surprise.
b-b-b
It was a wonderful time at the 40th wedding anniversary celebration for Diana and Matt Stewart. It was great to mingle with family and friends. Good to see Chris and Chuck Hurley and their family. The Hurley girls are tall, slender and blonde like their mother.
b-b-b
Treats at the Senior Dining Center have been provided by Teresa Miculinch, Annamae Miller, Norma Stewart, Josie and Gary Walrath. Remember the Dining Center Christmas party is set for Wednesday, Dec. 18. If you plan to attend make your reservation by Dec. 17 by calling 283-5180.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to those who have lost loved ones. Sorry to learn of the death of Lorraine W. Ward, Cedar Rapids. “L.W.” as he was known to many, was the son of the late Dr. L.W. and Grace Ward, longtime Oelwein residents. He was a 1951 graduate of Oelwein High School. Visited with him many times when he was in Oelwein covering events for WMT, KCRG and The Gazette.
b-b-b
Sorry to see Jen Callahan close Flowers on Main. She and her pleasant staff members will be missed. Thanks for your friendship Jen, Dorothy, Susan. And thanks, Jen, for the gorgeous lilac and purple arrangement. Godspeed!
b-b-b
Thanks to Cindy at Regions Bank for the personal escort the other morning when the walkway was icy!
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week! Enjoy the weather and all the events in our fair city this weekend.