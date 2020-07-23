Happy birthday today, July 24, to son-in-law, Tab Sly! Happy 56th wedding anniversary wishes tomorrow, July 25, to dear friends, Josie and Gary Walrath. Happy anniversary July 29 to Peggy and Dennis Schrader. Happy birthday July 30 to Jeannie Rosenstiel and Julie Johnson and July 31, Georgia Hutchison.
b-b-b
Had a nice surprise the other morning when Jan and Paul Hutter called to say hello. They have been visiting relatives and friends in Fayette and Iowa and wanted to touch base. Jan, better known as “The Queen Bee” to former ODR co-workers, was the comptroller at the ODR, and Paul worked at Donaldson’s. We have kept in touch since they moved to Mesa and exchange Christmas cards. I might add that Paul is really the letter writer. Good to hear that Taylor, their granddaughter, is studying law. She is the daughter of Steve Hutter. Can’t believe that many years have passed!
b-b-b
Enjoyed a chat with Diane King the other evening. She called to say that the 50th year reunion of the Oelwein and Sacred Heart High School classes of 1970 had been postponed due to Covid-19. The event was planned for Sept. 25 and 26. Diane and Pamela Strawn Ohrt have headed the committee and are looking forward to a gathering in 2021.
b-b-b
Cousin Norman Nabholz called with greetings from West Union the other afternoon. He’s keeping busy on the farm.
b-b-b
Glad to hear that Dave King is recovering satisfactorily after undergoing heart surgery in May.
b-b-b
Nice story about Dave Poggenklass, Guttenberg, who entertained the residents of Arlington Place recently. Dave, the son of friends, the late Arlene and Frank Poggenklass, longtime Oelwein residents, was a member of the band, The Four of Us, which was well known in the area. The other three were Jack Passick, Daisy Mae Reeder and Leo Fritz. I have several of their cassettes. “Harbor Lights” was a favorite and if we were at one of their “gigs,” the band always played that song.
b-b-b
Should you go out … shopping or to church? Decisions are yours to make. Just be safe. Wear a mask in public. Wash your hands. Use sanitizer. Take all the necessary precautions.
b-b-b
I have not been to church and I do miss it. There are church services on television, but it is not the same. Have attended a graduation party and several celebrations of life events and have felt safe. I am uncomfortable about going “shopping,” though. I guess we have to use our own judgment.
b-b-b
Personal to Claire J. Harrington: thanks for the garlic “fix.” It should last for a while.
b-b-b
Sympathy to the families of Todd Gruetzmacher and Ace Reaves and all who have lost loved ones.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Pray for an end to this coronavirus epidemic.
b-b-b
Sorry for the typos in last week’s column … hope the proofreader catches them all this week!