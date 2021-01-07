Here we are eight days into the new year 2021. Let us pray for an end to the pandemic which has kept so many of us confined to our homes, and that the election revolution will end peacefully on Jan. 20.
These snowy nights have been spent re-reading Christmas cards and letters. Only thing missing is a real fireplace.
Photographers have had a fun time capturing the pretty winter scenes provided by the hoar frost, rime ice which has covered everything but especially making trees, shrubs and bushes so picture perfect.
Happy 80th birthday wishes Jan. 11 to Marlene Kortenkamp, Aurora. (Marlene is a friend from the Wednesday night dinners at the KCs.) Happy 90th birthday Jan. 14 to dear friend Hap Salow of Earlville. (Hap is daughter Jan’s father-in-law.) Happy 50th wedding anniversary wishes to dear friends, Barbara and Charles (Barb and Chuck) Geilenfeld, who will mark that occasion Saturday, Jan. 16. Happy birthday wishes Jan. 17 to niece Suzanne Crowley, Des Moines.
The birthday of the late Martin Luther King is actually Jan. 15, but will be observed as a Monday holiday Jan. 18. My late father celebrated his birthday on Jan. 15 along with my aunt, Grace Pirillo, and special family friend, Giovanni Pirillo.
Enjoyed a visit with three-year-old great grandson, Seth Peterson, Cedar Rapids last week. It’s amazing how he’s grown! And what he remembers! Gave him a dollar bill and immediately, he pointed to the picture on the front and remarked “George Washington.”
With all the politics in the news and especially Georgia, the name Raffensperger (Raffensberger, Raffensburger) keeps coming to mind. Many years ago that name was either from the newspaper field or sports. Does anyone in Registerland recall that? I think there was a “Gene” who may have been a reporter, editor or a coach. I keep thinking my late ODR editor, publisher Lewis A. Warren had a friend by that name. Or maybe I made it up! My late mother used to tell me I could never answer a question or tell a story in 25 words or less!
Editor’s note in answer to Kaye’s question: Gene Raffensperger was a Waterloo native who was a 36-year writer and editor at the Des Moines Register. He established the first-ever Eastern Iowa bureau of the paper, based in Davenport. He won newswriting awards for the President Herbert Hoover funeral and how a false rumor that a Hell's Angels motorcycle gang was going to terrorize Storm Lake mushroomed into fear in the town. He also served as city editor and sports editor at the Register, retiring in 1993. In his retirement, he read to the blind through the Iowa Radio Information Service. He passed away in Cedar Falls, Nov. 13, 2018 at the age of 89. (information taken from Legacy.com)
Noticed an over abundance of eggs in the fridge last week so decided to hard boil a few. After they were cooked, replaced them in the carton and returned them to the fridge. Decided to share some with son-in-law Tab. It was a nice gesture until he cracked one and found the egg was uncooked. We had a good laugh but then had the task of finding the rest of the cooked eggs. Daughter Jan and I had always heard, learned if an egg is cooked, it will spin rather rapidly and if it is uncooked, it will not spin as fast. Jan even shook them! My solution: remember which carton contains the raw eggs and replace the cooked eggs in another container. Or, as suggested by many, mark the eggs before cooking. Good idea!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Alice Kauten and Beryl Latham and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Sanitize.
P.S. As this is being written, protesters have stormed the capitol. Never in my lifetime did I expect to see such a situation. Pray!