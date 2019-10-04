Bits, Bats and Bouquets

It’s October! Flower is cosmos/calendula and gem stone, opal.
October is: Adopt a Shelter Dog, American Pharmacist, Breast Cancer Awareness, Clergy Appreciation, Computer Learning, Cookie, Domestic Violence Awareness, International Drum, National Diabetes, National Pizza, National Vegetarian, National Popcorn Popping and Seafood Month.
October 7-12 will be Fire Prevention Week and also Pet Peeve Week. Make sure the fire and smoke detection alarms in your home are in working order.
Oct. 4 is the feast day of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals. The Rev. Ray Atwood, pastor at Sacred Heart Church, blessed the pets (stuffed/and/or pictures) of the children at Sacred Heart School today.
World Teachers Day will be Oct. 5. Leif Erickson Day, Oct. 10; and Columbus Day, Oct. 12. Some will note Columbus Day on Oct. 14 as World Indigenous People’s Day.
“Rumours, The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show” will be featured at the Williams Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Forty years ago today, Oct. 4, 1979, Pope John Paul II made a historic visit to Living History Farms near Des Moines. Daughter Jan and I were among those who made the trip via George Haeglie’s executive coach. In the group were Madeleine Sell, Mary Jo Jarchow, Colette Barker, Martha Burgin, John Greco, Teresa McLeish, Pat Pirillo, Pat and Dan Shea and Bobby, Kathy Steele, Oelwein; Kathy Jarchow Harshbarger, Cedar Falls; her mother-in-law, Helen Harshbarger, LaPorte City; sister-in-law, Clare Jacobsmeier and Mrs. Larry Chase and daughter Chris of Cedar Falls. Ken Sullivan, a former ODR colleague, who joined the CR Gazette staff and Harrison (Skip) Weber, of the Iowa Daily Press Association, helped with my press clearance and accompanied me to the press tent where all the reporters were located. Lt. Stan Kuch of the Iowa Highway Patrol, headquartered in Oelwein, was part of the security around the altar. The Rev. Richard Kuhn, pastor at Sacred Heart, was one of the many priests distributing communion. Many others from Oelwein and the area were there, but the only others I saw were Kay Troupe and Rachelle. It was a memorable day. On Oct. 4, 1980 many returned to the site for a dedication ceremony. My late sister, Grace West, and I joined our cousins for the observance. Recalling those who were on the bus trip, it saddens me to note how many are no longer with us.
Two local couples will observe golden wedding anniversaries Oct. 11. Congratulations to Jacci and Robert Kaltenbach who were married at Zion Lutheran Church and Shirley and John Phillips who were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Both couples will celebrate with open houses.
Happy birthday Oct. 7 to LaVerne Ries and Oct. 14, Kay Troupe.
It’s always a good afternoon when we visit friends at Arlington Place. It was so nice to meet Loretta Treptow’s daughters, Shirley and Maxine. Have known Loretta and Shirley for a long time but never knew they were “mother-daughter.” And, what a coincidence to see Russ and Joan that evening!
The Fidelity Bank Customer Appreciation barbecue Wednesday evening was a huge success. The delicious meal was catered by T & T. It was great to see friends we don’t see as often as we’d like. Among those attending were Doug and Becky Stewart Wood, Park City, Utah. Thyron Mathews took time out to pose with Becky after she complimented him on the meal.
Paul Fox and Dan Meyer were among those who reminisced about DeKalb at the Historical Society Museum meeting last week.
Mark your calendars for Sunday, Oct. 13. Members of the Oelwein Masonic Lodge will serve a pancake breakfast at the Masonic Temple from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Dear friend Bob Henderson will be interred Saturday. Bob, a longtime Oelwein businessman, was a regular of the men’s group which meets for coffee at the Senior Dining Center, (as well as other “spots”). He was an avid Cubs fan and followed the Oelwein boys’ baseball teams. We miss him and his always cheerful greeting and handshake.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Dan Smith, Kathleen Kuennen and Robert Damon and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week!
P.S. Mark your calendars for Oct. 16 and 17. Those are the dates of the annual Friends of MercyOne, Oelwein, annual $6 jewelry sale. And socks and ISU and Iowa “stuff,” and lots of other items for gifts for all occasions.