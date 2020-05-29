Bouquets to the countless volunteers who helped in any way to make cemeteries look so beautiful during the Memorial Day weekend. The Avenue of Flags is always breathtaking and somber at the same time. Gives one the opportunity to realize how fortunate we are to live in “the land of the free and the home of the brave.” Think of the many who gave their lives for us in wars and hostile conflicts and loved ones who are buried in the cemeteries.
These “stay home, stay safe” times are trying, but better days are coming. How are my breakfast friends faring?
Drive-by graduations and parades, birthday parades and yes, funeral drive-bys. How about a drive-through breakfast? The Oelwein Knights of Columbus members will host a drive-through breakfast Sunday, May 31, from 8 a.m. to noon. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and cinnamon rolls will be offered for a freewill donation. No beverage. You may call ahead, 283-1571, and a member will deliver your meal to your car. Or you may go in and order breakfast to go. Proceeds will go the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard.
Events change with the times and situations, so the 2020 Fayette County American Cancer Society Relay for Life will be a virtual event June 8 to 13 on the website and Facebook. Donations to support the cause may be sent to Veridian Credit Union, Attention Cindy Miller or Kelly Koch, 1 West Charles, Oelwein, IA 50662. Any questions about the event may be directed to Sadie Smith, 1-319-284-0769 or smiths833@gmail.com. The ODR will carry more information as the time approaches.
Can you believe next Monday will be June 1? Almost half of the year is gone! June flowers are the rose or honeysuckle and gemstone, pearl or moonstone. June is iced tea, rivers, and national safety month.
Happy June 1 birthday wishes to Dr. Anthony Leo; June 4, Helen McSweeney; June 6, sister, Anne Strawn, Barb Geilenfeld, Scott Sieleman and Marty Stasi.
Anniversary wishes June 4 to the Rev. Lyonel and Peggy Watkins who will be married 60 years. The Watkins, former residents, now live at 165 24th Place N.W. Apt. 119, Owatonna, Minn. 55060. Family members invite friends to send cards and share memories with them.
Anniversary wishes June 4 also to Lyle and Nancy Miller and 67th anniversary wishes June 6 to Anna Mary and Claire Harrington.
June 6, 1944 is remembered as D-Day. June 5 is the anniversary of the assassination of Robert F, Kennedy in 1968. He died the following day.
Relatives and friends have learned of the death of Erla Jean Jensen Walrath, Clearwater, Fla. She was 92. She is survived by three daughters, Karen, Kathy and Kristie; a son, Wally; a sister, Maxine Jensen Messina, Laguna Nigel, Calif.; and a brother-in-law, Gary Walrath, Oelwein. She was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine and Alfred Jensen, and her husband, Earl. The Walraths are former Oelwein residents. Mrs. Walrath had worked at Mercy Hospital for many years.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Paula Rundle Duffy, Linda Westendorf, Edward J. Richards and Shirley Jane Saur and all who have lost loved ones.
Next week good friend Jake Blitsch will be the guest columnist. Enjoy! Have a beautiful week!
Stay well. Stay safe. Wear your mask. Remember social distancing. If you are out and about and someone gives you an unfriendly look, maybe you are too close!
Personal to Margaret D. Thank you for your card and note! Later!