Tomorrow is Feb. 29 … Leap Year Day! Happy birthday to those who celebrate every four years!
b-b-b
This is the shortest month of the year and it has been wintry and cold. Sunday marks the first day of March … will it come in like a lion or lamb? And will blizzards mark the girls and boys basketball tournaments? Wait and see!
b-b-b
March flower is the daffodil and gem, jade or aquamarine. March is — Irish-American, Mental Retardation Awareness, Music in Our Schools and National Colorectal Cancer Awareness, Nutrition, Professional Social Workers, Poison Prevention, Red Cross, Save Your Vision, Umbrella, Women’s History and Youth Art Month, among many other observances. Read Across America Day is March 2.
b-b-b
Happy March 1 birthday wishes to Tom Grace, March 5, Dot Spragg, and March 7, Charles “Chuck” Geilenfeld.
b-b-b
Veterans of Foreign Wars members will host a breakfast supper at the VFW post home Thursday, March 5, from 4:30-6 p.m.
b-b-b
Knights of Columbus members will host two fish fries this month … the first will be Friday, March 6, and the second, March 20, at the Columbus Club. Serving will be from 4:30-7 p.m.
b-b-b
Church Women United will meet at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Sacred Heart Church to observe World Day of Prayer. Women of Zion Lutheran Church will be in charge of the program, “Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk.” The program was written by the women of Zimbabwe. All women in the community and area are welcome to attend.
b-b-b
Happy retirement to Bruce Aune, longtime KCRG-TV news anchor. He will be honored in a special program March 6 from 6-7 p.m. Bruce and I took part in an Iowa lottery scratch-off event in Des Moines many, many years ago.
b-b-b
“Palamino” band will be appearing at the Coliseum, Saturday, March 7.
b-b-b
Members of the Masonic Lodge will serve a pancake and sausage breakfast Sunday, March 8, at the Masonic Temple from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
b-b-b
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 8, at 2 a.m. Spring Ahead, Fall Behind.
b-b-b
Don’t forget the “Ladies Night Out” Wednesday, March 25. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 4, at the new OCAD office, 6 South Frederick.
b-b-b
Bouquets to all who helped make the 65th annual Mardi Gras event at Sacred Heart a success. It was good to see such a nice crowd and to see Terri Wood! Good to see so many friends at the Modern Woodmen event at Pizza Ranch Monday night including former sorority sister Jean Danielson.
b-b-b
It was fun time at the Oelwein Area Historical Society Valentine meeting at the Coliseum Tuesday night. Lora Saunders, who does a terrific job lining up special programs, conducted a quiz on presidents born in February. Can you name them? Gordon Kelly won the M and M prize and Garland Moore the Valentine cookie. Dave Moore and Donna Fauser presided at the meeting and reported on the museum and Coliseum. The annual soup and pie event is slated for April 16. “Let’s Talk About Schools” will be the program theme for the March meeting.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Richard Rau and Regis Meskimen, father of Marcia Wakeford, and all who have lost loved ones.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week!
b-b-b
Belated Godspeed to Virginia and Robert Larimer who have moved to Altoona to be near family. They were very active in their church and community and will be missed.
b-b-b
The four presidents born in February are George Washington, William Harrison, Abe Lincoln and Ronald Reagan.
b-b-b
P.S. Thanks so much to the nice person(s) who bought breakfast last Sunday!