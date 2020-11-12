Bits, Bats and Bouquets

Happy Friday the 13th! Today is World Kindness Day. Saturday will be National Pickle Day and World Diabetes Day.
Happy birthday Saturday, Nov. 14, to nephew Jim Ferrari; birthday wishes Tuesday, Nov. 17, to daughter, Janice Lynne, John Harrington, John Leo, Larry Murphy, Helen Schroedermeier, Tonetta Fangman and Mary Ann Gathman and all who are celebrating that day; and Nov. 20 to grandson, Shane Peterson. Happy 50th wedding anniversary to Ken and Sandy Magsamen on Saturday, Nov. 14.
What a wonderful surprise! The Rev. Richard Kuhn, former pastor at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein, stopped by Thursday afternoon. It was so good to see him. Father, who is living in Farley, was in town on business. We had a great visit.
I think the election is over … all but the recounts. Anyway, it was good to recall that two other women, at least in my lifetime, were vice presidential candidates … Geraldine Ferraro was on the Democratic ticket with Walter Mondale in 1984 and Sara Palin, the Republican ticket, with John McClain in 2008. Cindy Kranz, a former ODR colleague and I went to Ames to hear Geraldine Ferraro.
And now back to the late Sean Connery’s visit to Oelwein. Yes, it’s true. According to conversation with friends, he made several stops here with his friend, Carl Pohlad, Minneapolis, who was director of the First National Bank in Oelwein. Margaret Damge, Janet Wissler, Sandra Murray-John and Jerry Buhr shared information of the visits. Pohlad, who died in 2009, was a business entrepreneur and owned farmland in northeast Iowa, including Oelwein and West Union. He purchased land owned by the late E.J. and Marian McCarthy, (McCarthy was a former Oelwein mayor) who had hog and cattle farms. Some may recall the names “Triuna” and “Glen Forth” farms. The late Gordon Murray-John of Maynard managed the McCarthy hog farm and stayed with the Pohlad purchase until he left to pursue other endeavors. Sandy recalls Gordon being called on a Saturday morning and informed of a meeting. Gordon remarked the bank was closed on Saturdays but that the director had called the meeting. Jerry recalls meetings with local bank directors were often held on Tuesdays. Anyway, Pohlad’s friend, Connery, often accompanied him on his flights to business places. On one visit to the Oelwein area, while conversing with Murray-John, Connery, asked him about his accent. When Gordon replied he came to the United States from “Wiltshire,” Connery remarked he also had connections to that county in England! Several former bank employees recall seeing Connery sitting in the lounge area at the bank. But what about the visit to Oelwein State Bank? That must be another story. Sandy and Jerry have been invited to write guest columns with more details. By the way, Pohlad was born in Valley Junction, Iowa (now West Des Moines,) worked in Dubuque, moved to Minnesota where he carved a career in banking, baseball and bottling. (hmm … three Bs.) He owned the Minnesota Twins.
Larry Miller was honored on his 80th birthday last Wednesday, with a drive-by parade, led by an Oelwein Fire Department fire truck followed by vehicles filled with relatives and friends and an ambulance from the hospital. Larry worked with both departments for a long time.
Daughter Jan brought me peanut butter kisses, wrapped in black and orange, for a Halloween treat. I’m not complaining, they were chewy and good, but it appears they are much smaller.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Ida Mae Teague and Beverly Latham and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Pray. Stay Safe. Wash your hands, sanitize and wear a mask.