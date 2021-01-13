Weather Alert

...Long Duration Winter Storm To Impact The Area Thursday through Friday Night... .A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will move into the area Thursday morning, transitioning to mainly all snow by midday. There may be a lull in the snowfall Thursday night, but then the snow is expected to pick up again Friday, lasting into Friday night. Snowfall of 1 to locally 3 inches is expected Thursday across portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, into north central Wisconsin. Snow is expected to continue through Friday and into Saturday night with the heaviest total snows expected again across portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota into north central Wisconsin. Another 3 to 5 inches of snow could accumulate across that area with generally 1 to locally 3 inch amounts across the rest of the area. Confidence is still on the lower side with the exact details of this storm system, including snowfall amounts. As such, please keep up to date with the latest forecast information. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota. and southwest into central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow amounts may change as details are still a bit uncertain. Keep up to date with the latest forecast information. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&