Stormy weather and heat … go together like peanut butter and jelly! Thanks to good neighbors, Jesse, Anthony and Colin, the trees which came down in the wind, rainstorm last week, were removed very quickly. Thanks, too, to Jeff for taking the limbs and branches away. Jeff is quite the chef, he prepared barbecued beef for supper last week AND a banana cream pie! He loves to make Grandmother’s refrigerator pie, too. Thanks to Jan and Tab, I never need to cook! But carry-in and dine-in service does make one lazy or lazier.
b-b-b
So grateful for the kindness of gardener friends. Diana and Charlie Smith are among those who share their harvest every year. Diana brought delivered cabbage the other morning. I was glad to fix cabbage rolls and a boiled cabbage dinner for son-in-law Tab. Both are easy to prepare. And so is cole slaw!
b-b-b
Found a note in the door from Susan Pirillo Burnett the other morning. She had been married to the late Dominic (Squinto) Pirillo and was in town visiting relatives and friends. Sorry to have missed her. Hope she’ll come back soon.
b-b-b
It was good to visit with relatives and friends at the celebration of life event for Kendell Canny last Saturday. Kendell was the daughter of the Patricia Alessio Mahoney and the late Kenneth Mahoney.
b-b-b
Belated July 15 birthday wishes to Desi Ledesma and happy July 18 birthday to Mirt Bird. Best wishes to Donna Franks who will note her birthday July 21;Verna Kerns and Gene Gage, July 23; and son-in-law Tab Sly and Ricky Johnson, July 24. Anniversary wishes July 21 to Jeannie and Pete Kalb and July 23 to Marge and Dick Regenold.
b-b-b
Hey, how about newspapers? Got a letter from a political candidate the other day, suggesting donations for radio and television advertising. Newspaper advertisements last longer than a minute spiel on radio/TV. At least one can go back through the paper or even cut out the information, put it on the desk, hang it on the fridge or computer or wherever! Too often, the print media is forgotten. Yes, printed flyers count but unless it is fir someone you will support, flyers are tossed aside.
b-b-b
Do you ever wonder about small things? Like, how is a candy kiss wrapped so delicately and not crushed? And those yummy chocolate Easter eggs wrapped in foil and the candy bars? And what about those cupcakes and cookies individually wrapped? How come they are not smashed? Who was the genius that invented the machine for the packaging process?
b-b-b
So sorry to learn of the death of Virginia Keppler, Strawberry Point. Virginia, known for her baking skills, was a vender at the Oelwein Farmers Market. Her pies were fabulous. Many of us called her the “Pie Lady.”
b-b-b
Saddened, too, at the death of Marian Ohl. She was married to the late Walter (Pickles) Ohl, a longtime childhood friend and classmate.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to all who have lost loved ones.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Stay well. Wash your hands, sanitize and wear a mask.