Happy golden birthday wishes today, Aug. 9, to the Swaab triplets, Gavin, Gage and Gracyn!
Belated Aug. 7 birthday greetings to Larry Bender, Doris Kempker and Dot Buhr; Aug. 8, Rosie Casey and Al Baldwin: July 31, Jeannie Rosenstiel; and Aug. 1 anniversary, Robin and Bill Rosenstiel. Happy belated 12th birthday to Tony Koch.
Happy birthday Aug. 10 to Mike Harrington and Mike Kennedy; Aug. 11, Susie Ricchio; Aug 12, Bob Henderson; Aug. 13, Beverly Smith, Ken Gilpatrick, Joni Rosenstiel and Robin Rosenstiel; and Aug. 14, Duane Brandt. Happy anniversary Aug. 16 to Becky and Doug Wood.
Nice story on the sports page about John Leo and his new sports position with KXEL and longtime sportscaster Gary Rima. John is a graduate of Oelwein High School and the University of Iowa. Congratulations, John!
The current issue of “Our Iowa” magazine had many familiar names in it including Dows, Belmond, Elgin, Fairbank, Clayton and Buchanan counties and the name Zwanziger. Ethel Zwanziger was the ODR Strawberry Point correspondent many, many years ago! And the names of LaVerne Lentz, Tim and Kathy Pont and Jim and Cheryl Patera. You have to read the magazine!
Needed gas for the car but procrastinated as prices have been up and down. When niece Shelby Ferrari, Ankeny, was visiting her grandparents, Barbara and Jim, Sunday, she offered to fill the tank for me. (She likes driving through the viaduct.)
Jamie Logan was introduced as the new manager at Arlington Place at the coffee Wednesday afternoon. The Oelwein native will also serve as manager at Garden View in Monona. It’s always great to visit with the residents. Treats Wednesday were delicious sweet/sour party mix, coffee and lemonade.
Sub sandwiches will be offered at Arlington Place Friday, Aug. 16, from 5-7 p.m. Great idea for supper!
Miss friend Virginia Keppler, Strawberry Point, at the Farmers Markets in Oelwein. Wishing her a speedy recovery. Farmers Market hours on Monday are 3-6 p.m. and Friday, 8-11 a.m. Lots of garden produce, baked goods, etc. Stop by and buy!
First program of the 2019-2020 season at the Williams Center for the Arts is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 and will feature country legend Leroy VanDyke.
Joanna Howell is making plans for the first anniversary of Ma and Pa’s Diner on Sept. 14. The menu will feature prime rib. Prizes will be awarded throughout the day. More details to be announced.
Meanwhile, at the corner of Charles and Frederick, a sign above the vacated restaurant reads, “coming soon 2 Brothers…”
Sorry if you tuned in to watch “Woodstock” on IPTV at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Program schedule had the wrong time but it did come on at 8 p.m.
Thanks to Diana Smith for the cucumbers!
Many years ago, John Smith was a friendly manager at the one-time Spurgeon store in Oelwein. On my daily stops and visits there, we exchanged news of the day, tidbits and what-have-yous, and recipes. One favorite was REFRIGERATOR PICKLES.
6 cups sliced cucumbers, unpeeled
1 cup sliced onions
1 1/2 cups green peppers, sliced thin
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 cup cider vinegar
1 tbsp. salt
Mix vegetables together in a container large enough to hold all the vegetables
Mix vinegar, sugar and salt. Pour over vegetables and let set for one hour.
Put pickles in jar or container and let set in refrigerator 24 hours before using. Delicious!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers Sympathy to those who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. The children will be in school in two weeks!