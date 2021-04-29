Today is the last day of April and tomorrow will be the first of May. It will be May Day, Loyalty Day and May Basket Day, so Happy May Day.
Happy May 1 birthday wishes to Pete Kalb and also to Pete Greco, Florida; May 2, Donna Fauser; May 4, Iva Greco; May 6, Sister Benjamin Duschner and Jim Hurley; May 7, Sue Hosto.
May Basket Day was always a favorite when we were in grade school. In our working days, the late Wanita Pagel Dyball, a classmate, who lived in Waterloo, would deliver baskets to late co-worker and longtime childhood friend, Ann Pirillo Rosenstiel and me, at the ODR. Just last year, the late charming Shirley Burco, accompanied by her daughter, Dawn Givant, delivered a basket of goodies. Sadly, Shirley died May 6. She and the many friends who have died during the past year and months are fond memories.
May flower is lily of the valley, and gemstone, emerald.
May is: National Bike, Physical Fitness and Sports, Mental Health, Lupus Awareness, and Lyme Disease Awareness Month.
May 1 is Kentucky Derby Day; May 2, World Laughter and World Tuna Day; World Press Freedom Day will be May 3. May 4 is National Teachers Day and Cinco de Mayo will be May 5. National Nurses Day and National Day of Prayer are observed May 6.
A favorite outing these days is accompanying daughter Jan when she goes shopping and gets my groceries. I enjoy waiting in the car, especially when I get to visit with friends like Joe Olsen and Mike Leo.
Enjoyed visiting with great grandson, Seth, (who will be 4 in October) when he spent the weekend with grandparents, Jan and Tab. Seems just like the other day that his mother was a toddler! Telephone calls from great-nephew Greysen West in Arizona always make my day.
Thanks to Jeanie R. for the delicious donut and Anthony R. for the effervescent gift!
And to Joe, Erica and Judy, thank you, thank you, thank you for your kindnesses!
Had a power outage Sunday morning just as mass on television was getting started. The outage lasted two hours!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Roger Hummel and Douglas Arthaud and to all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Be safe. Vaccinate. Social distance. Wear a mask. Sanitize.