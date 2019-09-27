Congratulations to Natalie Stasi and Nick Dittmer, the new Homecoming royalty at Oelwein High School and to those who made up the royal Court. Congratulations also to Dr. Timothy Gilson and Dr. Samuel Peik who have been inducted into the OHS Academic Hall of Fame.
Bouquets to those who helped make Fall Fling a success.
A pancake breakfast will be served at the Columbus Club from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, for a freewill offering. Carryouts will be available.
By the way, have you noticed that Two Brothers restaurant is open?
Had a marvelous gab session with friends at the grocery store the other morning. How good it was to see Sue and Jim Buhr, Westgate, Jim Reisner and Ralph (Woody) Woodward. Woody makes the best salsa this side of heaven! Jim Reisner was the best handyman ever and the Buhrs are just honest-to-goodness nice folks!
Diana and Charlie Smith, rural Oelwein, are among the dear friends who have kept the produce coming this season. What would we all do without gardener friends? Thanks to you all, you know who you are!
The best bakers in town gather at the Senior Dining Center for coffee and provide home-baked goods. Not that we don’t appreciate store bought goodies but homemade are just out of the oven. Thanks to Teresa Miculinich and Norma Stewart who keep their ovens going and to Millie Jessen, Dolores Ortner, Josie and Gary Walrath for special treats!
A good time was had by all at the Historical Society meeting at the Museum Tuesday night. Kay Keniston Schwartz, daughter of the late Kyle and Iva Keniston, presented the program on DeKalb. She was a former employee and gave a history of the former seed corn giant, located in south Oelwein. She displayed many mementoes, signs, hats, miniature trucks, clippings, etc. I’m leaving the details to Lora Saunders, but I will share some tidbits of some attending who had DeKalb ties, Karen Wise, Shirley Maillie, Leanna Stamp, Mary Ann Gathman (who brought a DeKalb jacket which belonged to her late father), Virginia Schoenenberger, Pete and Jeannie Kalb, Gus and Joan Aubrey, Lee Blunt, David Kunkle and friend Pat and Butch Robinson who popped in for short time. Others in the audience told of relatives and friends who had DeKalb connections. Be sure to read Lora’s story. By the way, Dave Kunkle and I won door prizes. Lora presented an appreciation gift to the speaker. The prizes and gift were courtesy of Mary Kay Miller who also had DeKalb connections. Oh, yes, at the meeting before the program, president Dave Moore, reported on the Coliseum and Museum. And those present enjoyed a wonderful repast of delicious “finger foods.”
All are invited to attend the next Historical Society meeting, Oct. 29, when Jerry Buhr will present the program, “Let’s Hear About OCCO.” Lora has done an outstanding job lining up programs for the monthly meetings.
Fall is here! Have you seen the pretty leaves? No, not the ones on the ground, the ones still on the trees. It won’t be too much longer when more will cover the ground. Do kids still rake and play in the leaves?
Happy birthday Oct. 2 to Father Frederick C. Fangmann, Dubuque, and Oct. 3, great-grandson, Seth Peterson, Cedar Rapids, who will be 2. Belated Sept. 23 birthday to Pat Hansen who turned 85.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to all who have lost loved ones.
Take a ride along the Mississippi River to see the leaves and invite a homebound or shut-in friend to come along.
Have a beautiful week!