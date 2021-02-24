We’re having a heat wave! The temperature is finally above zero! And those huge mountains of snow seem to be melting! Yippee! Spring is just around the corner! (But which corner?)
Happy birthday Sunday, Feb. 28, to dear friend, Charleen (Chuckie) Fox. Golden wedding anniversary wishes Sunday, Feb. 28, to Dan and Susan Driscoll.
And we turn the calendar page to March on Monday. March gemstone is jade, aquamarine or bloodstone, and the flower is the daffodil.
March is Women’s History Month and also National Nutrition Month.
March 2 is Read Across America; 3, World Wildlife Day; 5, Employee Appreciation Day; 6, National Oreo Day, and March 7 is Cereal Day.
Happy March 7 birthday wishes to Charles (Chuck) Geilenfeld. Happy March 3 birthday greetings to Cindy Fox in Florida.
A friend responded to the comment about cow-animal milk by writing, “cow milk, the ‘udder’ variety.” Very clever!
Special thanks to Di Dahl for the delicious cookies and to Sharon Lorsung who checks in frequently and wishing to thank those who have remembered her during her health issues, hospital stays and home confinement, and her recent birthday. Sharon is a sorority sister and a church pew friend.
A green tinsel shamrock garland graces the Christmas tree which must come down before it’s draped with blue tinsel and bunnies.
Checked with Janet Warnstadt Wall in Irving, Texas the other day. She reports she is doing well. Janet, a high school friend, is a transplanted Iowan and knows how to adjust to climate change. Irving is in northeastern Texas in the Fort Worth, Dallas area. I see via television, the snow there is gone and the grass is green again.
Enjoyed telephone greetings from cousin Cheri Corkery Langill, Papillion, Neb.; great-nephew Greysen West, Chandler, Ariz.; and high school classmate, Alice Horecka Dey, Blairsville, Ga., this past week. Alice’s father, the late George Horecka, was a linotype operator at the Oelwein Daily Register way back when. Alice was the perky high school cheerleader.
And how did your Ash Wednesday go? I started the day with a fall that caused a visit to the MercyOne emergency room. Ended up with a black eye and bruised hip. Am so grateful no broken bones. Had a follow-up visit with the health staff at Oelwein Family Medicine, Buchanan County Health Center. We are blessed to have these facilities in our community. My deepest appreciation to all who provided such wonderful care and to Jan and Tab.
Sympathy to the families of Barbara Dopp, David Kime and Albert Walter Recher and all who have lost loved ones. I remember Albert … friends called him “Dutch.” He was a friend and classmate of the late Mike Pirillo, Dick Knowles and Don (Bill) Smith.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
Have a beautiful week. Keep wearing your mask, wash your hands, sanitize, and social distance when you are out and about.