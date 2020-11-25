With thanks and grateful hearts we enter into the Christmas season. Sunday, Nov. 29, is the first Sunday of Advent. The first candle in the Advent wreath is lighted. If there are no services at your place of worship, you can always have your own Advent wreath at home. Thanks to Donna Fauser for the Advent candles she gave me several years ago, which we use in our wreath.
Today, Nov. 27, is Black Friday. Saturday will be National French Toast Day and Small Business Day.
Missed two special birthdays last week…belated 8th birthday wishes to Elias Kubert who celebrated Nov. 19 and Kirk Dahl who also had a birthday last Thursday. President-in-waiting Joe Biden turned 78 last Friday. Lest I forget, happy Dec. 3 birthday greetings to Kathy Vargason Wetherbee, Dec. 7 birthday greetings to Gerald (Jerry) Buhr and Lynne Gilson, and happy anniversary Dec. 9 to Pam and Duane Ohrt.
O Town Discounts and Hobbies, 1600 South Frederick, is having a pre-holiday sale through Nov. 29. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Can redemption is available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For extra large loads, it is necessary to call ahead at 319-283-9727. Anthony Ricchio appreciates the cooperation he has been receiving from local and area residents.
Next Tuesday ushers in the month of December. Flower is the holly or narcissus and gem, turquoise. December is Universal Human Rights, Safe Toys and Gifts, and Drunk, Drugged Driving Prevention Month. Next Friday will be Cookie Day.
There is still time to vote for your favorite Grinch. Candidates are Katy Solsma Bell, Todd Bradley, Bill Brownell, Matt Nelson and Mary Beth Steggall. The new Grinch will be announced in the Oelwein Daily Register on Saturday, and on OCAD and the Daily Register Facebook pages. The Old Tyme Christmas fireworks are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Best spot from which to view the fireworks are Buds ’n Blossoms area, south parking lot behind Flowers on Main and Plaza Park.
On Sunday, Dec. 6, which is the feast of St. Nicholas, Friends of MercyOne annual Lovelight ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at the front entrance of Mercy Hospital. No indoor events this year.
Don’t you love November in Iowa? Snow, rain, fog … ah, the changing seasons!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Steve Peik, Jane Logan, Mark Dramstad, Mary Westendorf and Karen Youngblut and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week.
Stay safe. Wear a mask, wash your hands, sanitize, social distance. Pray.
Personal to Bob C. in Georgia: I love your response!