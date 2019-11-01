Church Women United World Community Day is celebrated today 9:30 today, at Grace United Methodist Church.
Wine and Dine gala is set for Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Plaza.
Today, Nov. 1 is All Saints Day, and Nov. 2, All Souls. Remember Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 3. Remember to set your clocks back one hour when you retire Saturday night. Tuesday, Nov. 5, will be Election Day. Do get out to vote.
They raked leaves in the afternoon and shortly after they finished it began to snow! Yes, it snowed in Oelwein on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019! “They,” dear neighbors Anthony and Jesse, dressed in their winter attire were having fun raking leaves. They had been listening to weather alerts and wanted to get rid of some of the leaves. It snowed much harder in the late evening and by morning it looked like a winter wonderland. The yards were frosted with snow and topped with golden leaves, which could have been English walnuts or golden raisins and then it melted.
A little inclement weather doesn’t spoil Halloween fun for youngsters (and oldsters) though. Bouquets to the sponsors of the Halloween parties and haunted houses.
So here we are into November already! Twenty-seven more days until Thanksgiving and Christmas is just around the corner! November flower is the chrysanthemum and gem, topaz. November is Epilepsy, Lung Cancer, National Adoption, Hospice, Peanut Butter Lovers month.
Happy birthday wishes to Dr. Jack, Sharon Carnicle, Nov. 2, Nov. 4 Sister Susan O’Connor, Nov. 5, Don O’Hara and Nov. 7, Tony Harmon. Tom Harmon will have a birthday Nov. 11.
Deb Howard, executive director of Oelwein Area Chamber and Development, gave an overview of what has been happening in our town during the year. It was a most promising report.
Joined family and friends to help Nellie Grasso celebrate her 80th birthday last Saturday. It was good to chat with my young friend Tracy Dahl Grasso. She was one of the sweet girls who worked at my ODR desk when I vacationed. It was great to chat with Tony and also Roxanne Kennicott, daughter of the late Ann Grasso.
Sunday we joined the whole community to honor Carol Hamilton on her retirement as the pastoral associate at Sacred Heart Church and for her involvement in so many other community projects.
Bouquets to Millie Jessen, Norma Stewart, Josie and Gary Walrath and the kitchen helpers for the Halloween party at the Senior Dining Center last Friday. Also, bouquets to those who participated in the costume contest. Mary Kay Miller dressed as Minnie Mouse, was the winner.
Jerry Buhr gave an interesting program on the history on the Oelwein Chemical Company (OCCO), at the Oelwein Area Historical Society meeting Tuesday night. Jerry’s father Otto Buhr started with the company in 1951 as a seed salesman. In attendance were Gary Walrath, Frances Gloede Recker, Dione Miehe Truog, former employees. Jerry remarked that Helen McSweeney, 100, now a resident of Grandview Care Center, was a longtime office manager at OCCO. Bonnie Regenold Elliott and Joan Shelson Ford, who were not present, were also former OCCO employees. Watch for an upcoming report with more details from Lora Saunders.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to those who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week!
PS: Talk about the patience of Job – Gremlins lit a bonfire in my computer Wednesday, when midway through the B-B-B column. It literally crashed and burned! Computer wizard Chris Child says he can fix it. In the meantime, dear friend Deb K. patiently went through my handwritten notes with me over the phone so we could meet my Wednesday column deadline!