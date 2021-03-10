Bits, Bats and Bouquets

Spring ahead, fall behind … remember to change the clocks when you retire Saturday night … Daylight Saving Time goes into effect at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14.
Happy birthday today, Friday, March 12, to Marti Rosenstiel, Teresa Miculinich and Barbara Wegner. Birthday wishes March 13 to Deacon Jim Patera; March 14, Josie Walrath and Jane Michaels; March 16, Judy Stokesberry: March 17, Barb Folkers and Doug McFarlane; March 18, Chad Rechkemmer; March 19, Barb Gehrke and Diane Smith; March 23, Treyton Kubert, who will be 3, and Marge Regenold; March 24, Oliver Corbett who will be 3, and Craig Fratzke; March 25, Carter Anderson; March 26, Judy Liebe; March 27, Rose Moser, and March 28, Pat Vogler and Dean Benter.
Happy March 16 anniversary wishes to Jan and Phil Irvine. Happy 80th birthday and St. Patrick’s Day greetings to Linda Jensen. Early 100th birthday cheers to Ralph Kephart, Hazleton, who will mark that milestone March 31.
Bouquets to Pamela Strawn Ohrt, the recipient of the prestigious John Eighmey award which recognizes persons for their work in media education. Pam is a professor at Wartburg College in Waverly.
With the melting snow and rain, it does seem like spring is coming. First day of spring will be next Saturday, March 20.
Hadn’t been able to get out to check the pussy willow tree because of the snow but made it out the other day and Marlene K., I’m happy to report the catkins are popping out! And I even raked some leaves from the flowerbed and noticed the jonquils and tulips are peeking out! Saw other people out in their yards, too. And noticed someone had laundry on the line blowing in the breeze. It was a beautiful day for being out!
It’s almost a year since events were held at the Senior Dining Center. If I recall correctly the group had finished making arrangements for a St. Patrick’s Day party and the goody bags had been filled when it was announced that due to Covid 19, all events had been cancelled. What a bummer! Miss seeing all those wonderful friends! Yes, I know, the telephone has been great to reach out, but it’s not like visiting in person.
A reminder to Church Women United. The annual Good Friday bake sale will be a bakeless bake sale this year. For more information, contact Jean Baldwin, 283-3780. Proceeds go to the Oelwein Community Cupboard, Oelwein Ministerial Association and The Heifer Project. CWU promotes justice equality through service and prayer.
A generous serving of prime rib, just out of the smoker, was a most welcome treat last week. Neighbor Anthony Ricchio just happens to be the champion outdoor chef!
Am sorry to report the passing of Cub, that adorable little, black companion dog belonging to Jerry Clayburn. Cub, who was about 13, went almost everywhere with Jerry. He was a special favorite of clients at the Senior Dining Center morning group and with the patrons at the American Legion lounge and many other places in the community where he was always welcome.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of Sally Stebbins Nordstrom and all who have lost loved ones.
Change the clocks Saturday night. Happy St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday and happy St. Joseph’s Day March 19.
A speedy recovery to Norma Stewart who had surgery Wednesday.
Have a beautiful week. Get your Covid vaccine. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Sanitize. Stay safe.