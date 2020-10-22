Snow showers on Monday were a surprise. But at least no measurable snowfall, yet!
Don’t you agree the leaves are prettier on the tree than on the lawn …. unless you are a child and love frolicking in them!
Happy birthday today, Oct. 23, to Father Ray Atwood, and Oct. 31 birthday wishes to Marion Link and Nellie Grasso!
Mark your calendar for Nov. 2 … Dr. Darwin Jack will celebrate his 99th birthday! Sharon Carnicle will also note her birthday that day. Sister Susan O’Connor will mark her birthday Nov. 4 and Don O’Hara will have a birthday Nov. 5. Happy birthday to all!
It’s almost E-Day! Don’t let the poll numbers fool you! Vote!
On a visit to Woodlawn Cemetery, noticed that many trees have been replaced by city workers. Also saw a Seedorff Masonry Inc. truck at the statuary which marks the grave of the late Father John Bacci. He was the first Italian-born priest to serve Sacred Heart parish in Oelwein. He was the great-great-great uncle of my pen pal, Lucia Bacci Francioni of Terranuova, Italy. The SMI workers, from Strawberry Point, were repairing the base brickwork. The statues on top of the base are in dire need of repair, possibly replacement, which would be very expensive. The late Michael Berger repaired the statues once and left detailed instructions with parish members. Sadly, they are probably deceased, too. The brickwork looks very nice!
Always enjoy seeing and hearing from out-of-town relatives. Cousin Cheri Corkery Langill calls from Papillion, Neb., and cousin Amy Doyle McDowell, Vancouver, Wash. Amy also sends notes on her lovely homemade cards. Had a nice visit with nephew Patrick Frazer, San Diego, when he stopped by the other morning. Great-niece Melissa Ferrari and niece Suzanne West Crowley, Des Moines, were in town over the weekend visiting Missy’s parents and Suzanne’s sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Jim Ferrari so we had a great chat fest. Which reminds me, a letter Amy mailed to me in late September was returned to her marked “vacant.” Funny, this house has been occupied for over 70 years!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of William R. (Bill) Mundt and all who have lost loved ones. Bill was quite the guy. He loved railroads and was such an important part in the Oelwein Railroad Museum. He will be missed.
Stay well. Wash your hands. Sanitize. Wear a mask. (It’s good to keep a spare in your car or purse.) Have a beautiful week!