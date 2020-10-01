Bouquets to the Oelwein High School Homecoming King and Queen, Spencer Logan and Abby Dahl, and the royal court, Naomi Gaede, Kennedy Lape, Sydney Roth, Karlie Wegner, Katelyn Rodriguez, Jonathon Buehler, Jacob King, Gage Voshell, Cooper Smock and Carsen Jeanes, and the football team for a homecoming win!
b-b-b
These cool autumn nights bring to mind the Friday night football games and the stops afterward at the Candy Box where Emma and Julius Sodini kept a watchful eye on the teens. Those taffy apples, why did we call them “taffy” when they are really caramel? Julie Sodini Harmon has her parents’ recipe, but admits she doesn’t make them like her parents and besides, she can’t get the real cream. However, she has a source and always shares the first caramel apples of the season with friends. Thanks, Julie!
b-b-b
The days are getting shorter aren’t they? It gets darker earlier.
Did you watch the presidential debate Tuesday night? No comment!
b-b-b
Birthday wishes next Friday, Oct. 9, to niece Barbara Ferrari and nephew, Duane Ohrt. Happy 90th birthday wishes Oct. 6 to Roger Wiltgen, formerly of Oelwein, now living in Waterloo. Birthday greetings Oct. 7 to Lavern Ries and Oct. 10, John Latham.
b-b-b
What a nice surprise! The doorbell announces the arrival of Norma with hot coffee and breakfast treats, plus the last of the broccoli from her garden. I like broccoli … steamed broccoli with a little garlic is delicious!
b-b-b
Since my personal shopper is laid up, I masked up and made my first “real” outing to the card shop and got to see my favorite clerk, Shirley! Local mask makers are doing their best to keep them coming and I do like the variety. Have masks become an accessory to be matched with our attire??
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Wash your hands, please wear your mask and sanitize. Stay safe. The coronavirus count in Fayette County keeps climbing.