Bits, Bats and Bouquets

Happy Friday the 13! Happy birthday wishes today to Beverly Smith, 93, and Ken Gilpatrick, 99! Their birthdays were celebrated at the Senior Dining Center today.
A very special thank you to Mike and Donna Buhman for the very lovely flowers in the large brick planter at Oelwein City Park. If memory serves me, the planter was donated by Gaylen Rundle in memory of his parents, the Glenroy Rundles.
Happy birthday Aug. 14 to Duane Brandt and Robbie Juchem; Aug. 15 to Richard Witt; Aug. 20, Gary Walrath and Richard Mehlert; Aug 21, Ron Hearn and Gretchen Taylor; Aug. 24, Cary Casteel; Aug. 25, Linda Woodward; Aug. 27, Rita Thole; Aug. 29, Cheryl Patera and Gerry Kane; Aug. 30, Paul Ryan and Brandy Hershey.
Belated Aug. 7 birthday wishes to Doris Kempker and Dot Buhr and Aug. 10, Mike Harrington and Mike Kennedy.
Belated 60th wedding anniversary wishes to Lester and Phyllis Muller who celebrated Aug. 9, and 65th anniversary wishes to Bob and Nancy Downs, Aug. 1l. Early anniversary wishes to Jori and Chad Rechkemmer, Aug. 18; Vicki and Keith Jarchow, Aug. 27; John and Nickey Michels, Aug. 27; and Aug. 31, Bob and Mary Jane Fitzpatrick and Dr. Anthony and JoEllen Leo.
Decisions, decisions … Party in the Park or the Field of Dreams baseball game?
Remember Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m. today. Lots of goodies. Do check out Gilbert Brandt’s stand. Social time and dancing at Hootenanny at the Coliseum from 6 to 9 this evening.
The Oelwein Area Historical Society and Oelwein Railroad Museum groups are ready for Heritage Days next weekend, Aug. 21 and 22. Check the paper for details.
It’s the Big “R” for Cary Casteel. He will be honored at a retirement party at Birdnow Motor Trade Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.
It is so nice to be in touch with high school classmates … Alice Horecka Deyo, Blairsville, Ga.; Colleen Richards Farlee, Bloomington, Ill. and Lee Edwards, Fountain Valley, Calif.; and also, Georgia Hutchison, Prairie du Chien, Janet Warnstadt Wall, Irving, Texas and great-nephew Greysen West, Glendale, Ariz.
It seems like it was just the other day that summer began and now it’s almost over as the kids go back to school. With or without masks? That is the question.
Thanks to the very kind and generous anonymous sweet corn grower for the corn! And thanks to Joan F. for the eyeglass repair.
Participants at the dining center paid tribute to longtime friends, Dr. Darwin Jack, 99, who died June 8 and Jerry Clayburn, 95, who June 13 at lunchtime Wednesday.
Sympathy to the families of Dale Buckman, Lee Bonorden and the Rev. Harry Koelker, and all who have lost loved ones. Lee, who lived in Austin, was a former co-worker. Father Koelker made many friends during his years in Oelwein.
Have a beautiful week. Keep those masks handy. Some places may require them.
Fix the streets! Repair the viaduct! Save the Plaza!