Bits, Bats and Bouquets

It was a glorious Fourth! Flags were flying everywhere! One of the biggest flags ever seen in Oelwein was the one flying from the former railroad tower, next to the Railroad Museum. The flag has a colorful history. Once upon a time, no really, just about three years ago, Jake Blitsch, (Oelwein’s man–to-go-to if you want something done,) stopped at the Independence truck stop and hinted that when the station replaced the flag, he would like to have it. About three months later, he got the call … the flag was his. The 30 x 20 foot flag was in storage until a few weeks ago when Jake and Duane Larson decided to put it to use. It was in need of repair, so the flag was taken to LouAnn Milks who sewed it up. Then it needed more grommets, so it was taken to Larry Schwartz so that Oelwein tailor, Dale Elliott, could make the adjustment. Then it was time to contact railroad museum personnel and Dana Smith came to the rescue. Dana and his grandson, Darrin Smith, climbed up to the top of the tower to hang it for the whole community to enjoy over the holiday weekend. Thanks to all those who made it possible! It was an inspiring sight.
b-b-b
Meanwhile, at Sacred Heart Church, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas offered a tribute for peace. Taking part in the Patriotic Rosary, which preceded Mass, were Diana Stewart, regent, Virginia Larimer, Novella Wilson, Marianne Reynolds and Rita Thole. James, Regina and Aaron Stewart, children of Jared and Veronica, and grandchildren of Diana and Matt, held the flag while the readings were given. Veronica led in the closing song.
b-b-b
Some went to parades in nearby communities, some picnicked at parks and we (Anne, Barbara and Jim and I) went to the Nabholz farm in West Union, where cousin Norman and Gretchen served a July Fourth meal. And what a better way to end the day than with the annual Capitol Fourth program on IPTV?
b-b-b
What a wonderful surprise to see Peggy and Lyonel Watkins, Owatonna, at coffee at the Senior Dining Center Monday morning! The Watkins, former Oelwein residents, had been in Waterloo where Lyonel had been invited to preach. (Although he is a retired Baptist minister, Lyonel does preach occasionally.) And they brought treats! Norma Stewart and Teresa Miculinich are the bakers in the group and always share something from the oven … Millie Jessen, Joan Ford, Josie and Gary Walrath share store-bought goodies, which are never turned down!
b-b-b
Enjoyed a brief visit from great-great nephews, Elias, Nolan and Treyton Kubert, St. Paul, with their parents, Gary and Jonnika, who stopped by on their way to see the movie “Toy Story 4.”
b-b-b
It was great to see T.J. Ricchio and members of his family and friends at the benefit at the Coliseum last Sunday.
b-b-b
Happy birthday today to Deb Kunkle, ODR city editor, and July 15, Larry Hosto, also an ODR employee.
b-b-b
Fresh strawberry jam from the kitchen of Diana and Charlie Smith has topped fresh bread and ice cream this past week and fresh garden produce, green beans and broccoli from the garden of Norma Stewart, have satisfied our palate! Aren’t friends wonderful?
b-b-b
Is it true? MercyOne has ceased the Meals on Wheels program?
b-b-b
Now that rhubarb season is over, how about a banana recipe? Norma Stewart has made this several times, so it is a true and tried recipe.
BANANA NUT COFFEE CAKE
1/2 cup oil
1/2 cup milk
2 eggs
2 mashed bananas
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 1/2 cups flour
1 cup chopped nuts
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking soda
Preheat oven to 350. In a large mixing bowl combine all of the ingredients and beat until smooth and creamy. Pour into a greased 9 x 13 pan. Add the topping and bake for 25 to 30 minutes at 350.
TOPPING
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 cup nuts
2 tbsp. butter
4 tbsp. flour
Combine sugar, cinnamon, flour, and nuts and cut in butter and mix, then sprinkle on top of cake.
Delicious warm or cold!
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Carroll (Bill) Carnicle and Pastor Tim Schoepf and all who have died.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week!
b-b-b
P.S. Personal to Todd Kastli: you are a dear! Thank you!