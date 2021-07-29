Wow! Mother Nature put on quite a light show Tuesday night! At first I thought someone was celebrating the Fourth of July again with leftover fireworks. The rain was much needed and appreciated.
b-b-b
The Olympics in Tokyo have been interesting. The opening ceremony was most impressive. I didn’t know there were so many countries and smaller territories in the world! And we did catch Stacey Blitsch’s Haitian swimmers. Nice story in the ODR, by the way.
b-b-b
Another month begins Sunday. August is Cataract Awareness, Children’s Vision and Learning and National Inventors Month. World Wide Web anniversary is Aug.1.It was created in 1990 and by 1993 there were over 50 web sites worldwide. Wonder how many there are today? August flowers are the poppy and gladiolus and gemstone, peridot.
b-b-b
August 1 is Friendship, Girlfriend and Sisters Day. Ice Cream Sandwich Day is observed Aug. 21 and Watermelon Day, Aug. 3.
b-b-b
Mark you calendar for Party in the Park on Thursday, Aug. 12. The event is held in Plaza Park next to the Plaza building on West Charles from 5-8 p.m. with live music and fun for children and adults and refreshments available.
b-b-b
This is the weekend of the 1970 Wadena Rock Festival.
b-b-b
Happy 90th birthday Saturday, July 31, to girlfriend Georgia Ann Butler Hutchison, Prairie du Chien. And happy 70th wedding wishes to Fairbank friends, Maurice and Wilma Welsh on Saturday. Birthday kudos July 30 to Jeannie Rosenstiel and Julie Johnson. Happy Aug. 3 birthday wishes to the Rev. Paul McManus, Winthrop. Early Aug. 8 birthday wishes to Rosie Casey and Al Baldwin and Aug. 9, the Swaab triplets, Gavin, Gracyn and Gage.
b-b-b
Great-grandson Seth was here last Saturday to help his grandfather, Tab Sly, celebrate his birthday. Oh, yes, his parents, Sarah and Shane, and grandmother, Jan, were also here. Tab’s parents, Phyllis and Hap Salow, Dyersville, surprised him on Sunday.
b-b-b
Meals at the Senior Dining Center will resume next week. For those interested, a menu was printed in the Oelwein Daily Register Thursday, July 22. Cut it out and tape it to your fridge. Attendance at morning coffee is picking up and it is super great to see former participants. Verna Kerns provided ice cream for her birthday last Friday and she was honored with the birthday song. Reservations for the meals are necessary and must be called to 319-283-5373 by 9:30 a.m. the day before. Reservations for Monday must be made by Friday; for Wednesday by Tuesday, etc.
b-b-b
Huge bouquets to Brandy and Gerald Hershey for going above and beyond for kindness and friendship! To Claire and Anna Mary Harrington, many thanks for the garden produce. To the Schwickeraths of New Hampton, thank you so much for your assistance at the Modern Woodman gathering at Pizza Ranch Monday night.
b-b-b
Apologies to Tim Buckman, whose name was omitted from the Italian-American celebration story this week. Tim is Teresa’s husband and her “right hand” man as she heads the committee for the event.
b-b-b
Classmate Richard (Dick) Chado called from California the other afternoon. We had a great chat. The Chado family owned and operated the roller skating rink in Oelwein in the 40s. Bob Chado was in the class of 1946; Dick, 1948; and Barbara, 1947. Dick was into all the sports while in high school. Barbara was a cheerleader along with Beverly Stone and my sister, Anne. It’s always nice to take a stroll down memory lane.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of Jack O’Hara, Minnesota, and Judy Bouska, Waterloo, and all who have lost loved ones. Jack will be remembered as the founder of Transco Rail Care, Inc. here in Oelwein.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Wear your mask if you feel safer.