Thanks, ODR, it was great to have the July 6 edition of the ODR in print and in hand!
b-b-b
Thanks, too, to television stations for keeping us informed on the coronavirus situation in our counties and communities.
b-b-b
I was just thinking about the last time the morning breakfast group at the Senior Dining Center, in the Plaza, gathered for coffee. It was Monday, March 16. We had our coffee and refreshments then stuffed the goodie bags for the St. Patrick Day party on March 17. Well, that party never occurred. Goodie bags were sent with the carryout dinners. Several volunteers kept the meals going as long as it was safe and then the agency in charge went to frozen meals. Will the program ever return? Who knows?
b-b-b
Bouquets and birthday wishes July 12 to dear friend and former co-worker Deb Kunkle who will turn 70!
b-b-b
Golden wedding anniversary wishes to Mark and Alanna Boyle Levin on July 18!
b-b-b
And because the list is in front of me, best wishes and birthday greetings July 20 to Glenda Rosenstiel; July 21, Donna Franks; July 23, Verna Kerns and Gene Gage; and July 24, son-in-law, Tab Sly, and Ricky Johnson.
b-b-b
Anniversary wishes July 11 to Brian and Barbara Schoenjahn; July 16, Donna and Steve Saathoff; July 21, Jeanne and Pete Kalb; July 23, Marge and Dick Regenold; and July 25, Josie and Gary Walrath.
b-b-b
By the way, if these dates are incorrect, please let me know. Sometimes I can’t read my own writing!
b-b-b
National Pecan Pie Day is July 12; French Fry Day is July 13; Bastille Day, celebrated in France, is July 14. It is also Cow Appreciation Day and National Mac and Cheese Day. Youth World Skills Day is July 15. You gotta love July 19, it’s National Ice Cream Day!
b-b-b
Those bell tones on the TV set are most annoying … it’s difficult to distinguish the sound from the doorbell or telephone!
b-b-b
The fireworks in the neighborhood were quite loud on the 4th and 5th but that was kind of a fitting end to a weekend filled with great company and great food. Kerry and Jason Ladeburg, Addy and Evan, LaFayette, Ind., stopped by to see her uncle and aunt, Tab and Jan Sly. They were visiting relatives in Oelwein and Iowa. Niece, Suzanne Crowley, Des Moines, was visiting her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Jim Ferrari, and Pam and Duane Ohrt hosted their daughters and families. Saw many friends at the graduation party for Natalie Stasi at the Columbus Club last Sunday. Some at these events wore masks and some did not. Hope all stay safe.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Tom Grace and John “Rick” Hofer and all who have lost loved ones.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Pray for an end to the pandemic. Wear protective face covering, wash your hands, sanitize and self-distance when you are out and about.