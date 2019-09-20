Fall Fling is being observed in Oelwein this weekend. The first day of fall will be Monday, Sept. 23. Many residences are decorated for the fall season. Am enjoying the lighted pumpkin display at the home of neighbors Jesse and Pam Ledesma.
Happy Sept. 23 birthday wishes to cousin Norman Nabholz, and Sept. 28, Dolores Ortner.
Belated 75th wedding anniversary wishes to longtime Oelwein residents, Royce and Frances (Frankie) King, who marked the occasion Sept. 16. They are celebrating with family members.
Larry Recker, who will celebrate his 90th birthday Oct. 17, will be honored at an open house Saturday, Sept. 21, at the American Legion hall, from 5-8 p.m.
Today is Pepperoni Pizza Day. Voter Registration Day will be Sept. 24. National Days include: Comic Book, Sept. 25; Pancake, Sept. 26; Chocolate, Sept. 27; and Coffee, Sept. 29.
Oelwein Area Historical Society members will gather at the museum Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. Program for the evening will be “DeKalb,” by Kay Keniston Schwartz. The public is welcome. Finger food refreshments will be served before the program.
Staff and residents at Arlington Place took part in a “Pie Me” (Pie in the Face) event Wednesday afternoon. The “Pie-ees” were good sports! The fundraiser benefited Alzheimer’s.
The audience at the Williams Center last Friday enjoyed the performance by the Three Redneck Tenors.
Friend Janet Warnstadt Wall called from Irving, Texas last week to say she had read about the Tenors in the ODR. She was excited because she has tickets to their performance in the coming weeks. Told her she would love them.
Classmate Alice Horecka Deyo called from Georgia the other afternoon. We had a nice long visit. She asked to be remembered to friends. Her father, George, was a linotype operator at the ODR when we were in school many years ago.
Had a newsy email from high school mentor and idol, Lois Finders Pinch, Temecula, Calif., the other day. She still walks two miles a day and keeps active volunteering.
Wild turkeys were out in abundance at Woodlawn Cemetery this week. What is a group of turkeys called? A rafter or flock?
Four deer were in the back lot the other morning, trying to reach apples from a tree. They weren’t frightened by a cat that was watching.
Thanks to Doug Frank and his sweet daughter Kelly for the gorgeous arrangement of glads! They are a very delicate pinkish purple and have a nice fragrance.
Did you notice gas price went up 20 cents over night?
The morning coffee group at the Senior Dining Center helped Norma Stewart celebrate her birthday Monday. She treated to breakfast pizza and her delicious cherry dessert. She was serenaded with the birthday song. Norma keeps her oven going almost daily and always has a treat for the morning group. Josie and Gary Walrath and Iva Greco shared goodies this week.
The Knights of Columbus members will serve a free will pancake breakfast at the Columbus Club Sunday, Sept. 29, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Carryouts will be available.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Marvin Leverington and Eddie Murphy and all who have died. It was good to visit with the Murphy family members and friends. Good to see Kelly and his daughter, Molly.
Have a beautiful week!