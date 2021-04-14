Happy anniversary today, April 16, to Jeff and Jeannie; happy birthday today to Ellen Gaffney and Scott Fink. Birthday wishes Sunday, April 18, to Diane King, and April 19 to Loretta Treptow and Virginia Roete, and April 20, Michelle Hurst. Happy anniversary April 21 to Jolissa and Rick Corbett.
Monday, April 19, will be National Bicycle Day; Wednesday, April 21 will be National Professionals Day, World Creativity and Innovation Day; Thursday, April 22, is designated as Earth Day, and Friday, April 23 is World Book, Copyright Day and English Speaking Day.
The floral Easter bunny, which has been the conversation piece on the dining room table, is still looking great. Am enjoying it along with the leftover Easter candy. The Easter bunny left marshmallow eggs as well. Has it ever been decided why it is the Easter bunny who leaves the eggs and not the chicks? Had a grand time with great-grandson at Easter dinner at the home of his Oelwein grandparents.
Special thanks to Rosie and Kent for sharing their Saturday CR Gazette with me and to returning snowbirds Barbara and Jim for salt water taffy from Myrtle Beach and Josie and Gary for the Italian biscotti! You are all very special and thoughtful.
The strong “breezes” this past week have caused unsecured debris to scatter hither and yon. See many cans and bottles in streets. Some of these may have a deposit and hey, a nickel is a nickel!
Learned something new this week, there is an expiration date on batteries … like the ones for flashlights, toys, etc. Mother was right … you’re never too old to learn something new!
Friends of the Rev. Richard Kuhn, former pastor at Sacred Heart Church, have learned that he is at 3485 Stonehill Care Center, Dubuque, 52001, after having had a fall at his home. We wish Father Kuhn a speedy recovery.
A speedy recovery to all who have been hospitalized and are now home. Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of Sgt. Jim Smith and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Wear your mask. Social distance. Vaccinate.