Thanks to Jake Blitsch who filled in as guest columnist last week. Jake always does a super job. Many thanks, friend. The late Walt Saur was another guest columnist. There are many talented writers in our community and many are members of OWLs (Oelwein Writers League) including Ron Garceau, Marilyn Gallo (a published author) and Caroline Bruehahn to name a few, who have written columns which have appeared in the ODR.
My classmate, Lee Edwards, who lives in Fountain Valley, Calif., wrote a “Snapshot” column years ago and Joan Hanken Wiley, Independence, shared her memories of downtown Oelwein stores and businesses; Norma Stewart wrote of her visits to foreign countries; and Margaret Damge shared highlights of a safari.
And then we have Jim Mazziotti, a former resident, now a successful REALTOR in Bend, Ore., who has not written a guest column. No, he wrote a book about 144 letters challenging his son to be the man he could and would become. Just finished the book which is an easy read. Along the way I wondered when that little youngster (Jim) became such a master of words and quotes. Kids do grow up! Jim’s sister, Joann Gray, Cedar Rapids, left the book at my home last week. For some reason, I missed the book signing in Oelwein, but remarked I wanted my own autographed copy. Thanks to Joann, I now have that book!
By the way, Jim mentions Oelwein residents and teachers, places and things including Sacred Heart and Oelwein schools, the late Vic Gallo and Paul Frank and Kings Knights, a team of young ball players headed by the late Rich King, among others. The book is available at Decades in downtown Oelwein.
Hootenanny fans are reminded the Coliseum will be open for dancing and listening pleasure tonight, from 6 to 9. Bill Bronn calls to say that not all the Hootenanny musicians will be there, though, because of the pandemic. He reminds us that most of the players are elderly.
Saturday, June 13, is the closing day of the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life in Fayette County. Remember, donations are always welcome.
It is sad to say happy retirement and goodbye to longtime Sacred Heart School teachers, Donna Hornberg, kindergarten, and Linda Murphy, music, and all the staff members and students who were members of the last classes of the 106-year-old school. God bless!
Belated June 8 birthday wishes to June Hansen, and June 11, Barbara Arndt. Happy anniversary today, June 12, to Wallace and Barbara Rundle and happy birthday June 13 to Wilma Keppler. The feast of St. Anthony, patron saint of lost causes, is June 13. June 14 is Flag Day. June 21 will be Fathers Day.
Lest I forget, happy birthday wishes June 16 to former ODR co-worker and longtime friend, Julienne (Julie) Sodini Harmon; June 17, former resident and well-known organist, Coila Huffman, Des Moines; June 18, Sue Mahoney; June 20, Pat Kelly and JoEllen Leo; June 23, Jerry Clayburn; June 24, Gerald Schmidt; June 26, ElMarie Gage and Frank Stammeyer; June 27, great-niece, Jennifer Ohrt Anderson, Huntsville, Ala., and June 28, Mary Reeder and her twin, Sister Michaeline.
Family members helped sister Anne Strawn celebrate her 89th birthday, which was June 6, at a cookout at her home, dinner at Pizza Ranch, and a dinner at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Duane Ohrt during the past week. Sharing in the events were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jonnika Kubert, Elias, Nolan and Treyton, St. Paul; Jolissa Corbett, Oliver and Arlo Jeanne, Freeport, Ill.; Jessica Swaab, Gracyn, Gage and Gavin and Jorianne and Chad Rechkemmer, and Barbara and Jim Ferrari and Kaye Frazer, Oelwein. And last Saturday, after all these months, finally got to enjoy a visit from great-grandson, Seth, and his parents, Sarah and Shane Peterson, Cedar Rapids.
It has been a season… extreme heat for some which prompted turning on the air conditioning; gas prices went up and then came the flood. Flooded basements, yards, gardens, etc. Just think of those in the actual path of Cristobal! It could be worse.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Becky Saathoff and Vidal Mendez and all who have lost loved ones. Becky was the niece of my late husband, Jim, and Vidal was a longtime family friend.
We were shocked and saddened at the death of niece Becky Loux Saathoff. Just had learned she was ill and was going to the hospital and then learned she died. It was comforting to see Seena and Denny Haar and other relatives at her funeral. The little kids are grown-up with kids of their own. Got to visit with Amber and meet her darling daughters, Sarah, Mary and Katie, and the little boy, Jeremiah, but missed her husband, Josh. They were here from Burlington. John and Jane Michaels came from Phoenix. Didn’t get a chance to have a long visit with them, though. They were off to visit friends before returning home.
Have a beautiful week. Pray for the end of the pandemic and for favorable weather.