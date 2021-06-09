Congratulations to the 2020 Woman of the Year and the 2021 Miss Oelwein named at Plaza Park Thursday night!
Congratulations, too, to the Oelwein Celebration Committee, helpers and volunteers, for another successful event! Events at the park, the parade and the fireworks all received rave reviews. Bouquets!
Congratulations to Larry Schwartz who has been named Lions Club Citizen of the Year!
Among the many out-of-town visitors in Oelwein over the weekend were Jeanine and Sam Kain and their daughter and son-in-law, Samantha and Matt, and grandchildren, Charlie and Grace, all of Des Moines. They loved Oelwein! They toured the town, they loved the food at Leo’s Italian Restaurant, loved the Log Cabin, the Railroad museum and the Coliseum Ballroom. They even stopped at the Hootenanny and danced! Sunday they had take-outs from the Firemen’s breakfast which they enjoyed at Red Gate Park on their way out-of-town. Charlie and Grace loved the candy from the parade. The Kains and Melissa Ferrari, Suzanne Crowley and Scotty, Des Moines, were here to visit Barbara and Jim Ferrari.
Happy birthday today, June 11, to Barbara Arndt; and to John Vogler, June 14; Bill Bronn, June 15; Coila Huffman, June 17; and Sue Mahoney, June 18; happy golden wedding anniversary June 12 to Diana and Charles Smith and Mary and Jerry Jellings and happy 60th wishes to Lavonne and Harold Teem. Cheers to Barbara and Wallace Rundle who are celebrating an anniversary today!
World Day Against Child Labor is June 12; June 13 is the Feast of St. Anthony of Padua, (the patron saint who helps find lost items) June 14 is Flag Day and World Blood Donor Day; June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day; June 18 is International Picnic Day and Flip Flop Day. Sorority sister and dear friend Sharon Lorsung used to have hundreds of flip-flops…but she has downsized!
Special thanks to Susan Macken, Oelwein Public Library director, who answered Colleen Richards Farlee’s request for Vic Gallo’s Coliseum story. Colleen was delighted to receive it as was her brother, Dr. Carl. It was wonderful to re-connect with Colleen, a high school classmate.
Does anyone or does any organization collect everyday stamps? Ellen Gaffney has many she would like to donate.
Am disappointed to learn that Casey’s no longer makes my favorite donuts…those light and airy ones…the curly ones…with many names…curlers, French donuts, tires, etc.
Made my first visit to the grocery store in a year! It was great to see Deb and Erin, missed Chris, Janice and Jeff, but I did see Jerry,
It was a grand 90th birthday party for sister, Anne. It was so good to see relatives and friends.
Systems are go for the annual Catholic Daughters of the Americas garage sale set for June 21 in the Sacred Heart gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 26, 9 a.m. to noon.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Judy Warren Liebe, Dr. Darwin Jack, Donald Craig Williams, Norm DeLong, Cassie Derflinger, Monte Barker, Mildred Sefert and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week.