Oelwein Celebration Days, June 4 to 6, are underway at Oelwein City Park. According to the schedule, food vendors will be preparing your favorite “eats” starting at 5 p.m. today. The parade in downtown Oelwein begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Events will continue Sunday with a worship service at 10 a.m. at the park. Check the Thursday paper for details.
b-b-b
What an impressive Memorial Day ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery! Bouquets to those who made it possible, especially Jake Blitsch, Capt. Josh Link, the American Legion and Auxiliary members, Boy Scouts, the Oelwein High School band, Pastor Adam Graunke, Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home and volunteers. Thank you! It was great to exchange hugs with friends we haven’t seen for a year!
b-b-b
More fun is on tap for next Thursday, June 10, the first Party in the Park of 2021 is set for 5 to 8 p.m. at Plaza Park. Miss Oelwein and Woman of the Year will be named.
b-b-b
Happy birthday wishes June 8 to June Hanson; June 11, Barb Arndt; and June 13, Wilma Keppler. Happy anniversary June 11 to Dale and Liz Livingood and June 12, Barbara and Wallace Rundle.
b-b-b
Happy 102nd birthday today, June 4, to Helen McSweeney! Happy 90th birthday Sunday, June 6, to my sister, Anne Strawn, and happy birthday that day to Barbara Geilenfeld and Marty Stasi.
b-b-b
It was especially nice to see my dear friend Anna Mary Gallo Harrington in person. Last Sunday, Claire was kind enough to stop in the driveway so we could see each other after such a long time. It was great to see Teresa, too, and to hear Mary Claire shout a hello as she drove by.
b-b-b
Classmate and longtime friend, Joan Shelson Ford and I, (along with Elly Truog) have attempted to keep up with classmates over the years. Just the other day Joan and I were wondering about Colleen Richards Farlee. And would you believe it, Tuesday I had a telephone visit with Colleen. She was calling from Bloomington, Ill., wondering about the history of the Coliseum Ballroom. Her late father, Joe, along with his brother, Sam, built the Coliseum along with the other buildings on that street. Old timers will remember the Eagle Café and the Studebaker garage, to the west of the Coliseum. Joe Richards was married to Jamal and Sam to Haifa. They had came to the United States from Lebanon at a young age. Getting back to Colleen, after we talked about other topics, she said she was looking for the history of the Coliseum, which she recalls, was written by the late Victor Gallo, who was with the Oelwein Daily Register. She had a copy of the history, which she shared with her brother, Dr. Carl, who lives in California, but unfortunately, the copy was lost. Can anyone help Colleen?
b-b-b
Had the nicest letter from Cynthia Comeau. Perry and Cynthia have turned to Missouri to be near their children. Met them when Perry was the anesthesiologist at the hospital. We wish them Godspeed as they return to Missouri to make their home in Raymore.
b-b-b
A cardinal family set up housekeeping in the bridal wreath bush right next to the porch steps, but we have noticed that the nest is unoccupied. Never did see a new baby. Maybe the foot traffic scared them away.
b-b-b
Great to see cousin Linda Vyverberg Mahoney and husband, Mike, who were here from Ohio to attend Mike’s cousin, Ray Mahoney’s funeral. It was good to see the Mahoney and Carey family members and others at the visitation. Ray was a former Oelwein postmaster. He and Claire Harrington seldom missed the opportunity to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Ray loved to don his green suit for the occasion. He will be missed. Sympathy to his family and to all who have lost loved ones.
b-b-b
The fragrance of lily of the valley and lilac bouquets from Jan and Tucker have filled the air these past days.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Have a beautiful week! Have you been vaccinated? I procrastinated but did get the shots. How about you?