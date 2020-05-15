It was 52 years ago today that a tornado hit Oelwein, Maynard, Elma, Charles City, and several other northeast Iowa communities … the afternoon of May 15, 1968. Those of us old enough to remember, will never forget.
And now we have the coronavirus … hopefully it will end sooner than expected or predicted. So many events on hold, prom, graduation, birthday, anniversary parties, weddings and sadly, funerals. But the telemarketers still call! How many credit cards have been turned over to collection agencies???
By the way, I prefer my Monday ODR in the mailbox, rather than digital, please!
It was a sad week with the deaths of Chris McLeish, Shirley Burco and Mary Rubino Monaco. I’ve been reflecting on how each came into my life … Chris was the son of my longtime friend Betty Luther Baum and the former husband of a former ODR co-worker, Teresa Probert; Shirley was the wife of high school friend, the late Darwin Burco, and Mary was the sister of childhood friends and neighbors, Tony Rubino and Teresa Rubino Allen. I have happy memories of all three.
Upon hearing of the death of famed rock and roller, Little Richard, reminds me he was one of the performers at the Wadena Rock Fest, or at least was on the entertainment schedule. Who remembers?
It’s garden planting time! I did cover the tulips the other night. The hostas Teresa Miculinich planted for me last fall are popping up and the old ones are doing well. The lilacs are blossoming but the rhubarb seems to be at a standstill. Yards are looking nice with the weekly mowing. Waiting for warmer weather to plant flowers in the outdoor planters. Seed companies are out of lily of the valley plants and seeds … where else can you find that little fragrant flower that really spreads?
Happy May 16 birthday wishes to our first-born Jeffery. And happy 90th birthday May 16 to Lois Purdy who bakes delicious pies! Happy May 20 birthday wishes to great-great nephew Nolan Kubert, St. Paul, and to Audrey Carlson. Belated May 12 birthday wishes to Michelle Stasi Moran, Cedar Rapids, and cousin, Mary Jo Nabholz Krejci, Chesterton, Mo., who turned 70! Don’t want to miss some special birthdays coming up, so early birthday wishes May 20, Consuela Ledesma; May 22 to Betty Luther Baum; May 23, Peggy Watkins, Owatonna; May 24, Jamie Leo, New York; May 27, Julianna Leo Ingels; and May 28, Kay Sirpless and Karen Wise.
Thanks to Di and Kirk Dahl for the asparagus (which Jan and Tab shared) it was delicious! Had some on Italian bread (from Leo’s) with vegetable oil and grated cheese and warmed in the microwave. Then I made an egg/cheese/asparagus omelet. My home ec teacher, the late Millie Lerdall, would have been proud. except when I went to flip it (as demonstrated by Chef Lidia Bastanich,) a third of it went all over the grate and the stove, but I did get the rest back in the skillet. It was delicious.
How good it was to see Sandy Whittenbaugh the other day. Hadn’t seen her in ages.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to those who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Wear your mask if you venture out.