It was a grand Fourth of July! Loved the fireworks on television!
Great-grandson, Seth, spent the holiday weekend with grandparents, Jan and Tab, while his parents were in Kansas for a wedding. Abby, the family golden doodle, was here, too. Loved seeing them!
Have been enjoying two favorite summertime foods… sweet corn and watermelon, thanks to Jeff and Jeannie and Jan and Tab! And thanks to Jeannie and Pete Kalb for raspberries and Lori and Rick Suckow for the treat!
After the pandemic confinement, it is so great to have chance meetings with a favorite nurse, Deb. I, and all these lovely people, Sandy S., Julie W., Ann W., Diana S., Lavonne (Toby) R. and Andy. And to Todd Hammond, thank you for your kindness! I need to get out more often!
It was a birthday to remember! The children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Anna Mary and Claire Harrington gathered at the Harrington home July 3 to help Claire celebrate his 91st birthday. Present were John and Sandy Harrington, Cedar Falls; Mike Harrington, Des Moines; Theresa and Brad Pleggenkuhle, Denver, Iowa; Mary Claire Odle, Iowa City; and P.J. and Pam Harrington, Cedar Rapids, and their families. It was the first full family gathering since the pandemic.
Birthday wishes July 10 to Shirley Gilliam, and July 12, Deb Kunkle. A happy July 18 birthday to Mirt Bird. Happy anniversary July 16 to Donna and Steve Saathoff.
Happy retirement to Tom Fick! Tom has retired from State Farm after 43 years. His wife, Mary, and office staff, Tina Woodson and Karen Cannon, are also retiring. Congrats to all. Tom’s late mother, Kathryn Ranney Fick, was one of my teachers at Parkside grade school. (I changed the spelling of my name because of her!)
You know when you hear a song and the tune keeps playing in your head…well, I have this phrase, “….those were the good times” running through mine. I know it is a phrase from a Dickens work, but I don’t know which. And I don’t know if it is a female or male voice that repeats the phrase and whether it was a television movie or maybe even a commercial. Someday I will remember, hopefully!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to those who have lost loved ones. Oelwein friends have learned of the death of Dick Youngblut, Denver, Co. a former resident. He was a 1946 graduate of Oelwein High School. His wife is the former Frances (Danny) Greco.
Have a beautiful week! Stay safe.