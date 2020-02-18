The flu season has more far-reaching affects than people can imagine. One area that is seeing the effects of people being absent due to flu-related illnesses is in blood donations.
Local blood donors are urged to schedule an appointment to save lives with LifeServe Blood Center to help make up for donation appointments cancelled due to the ongoing flu season.
To ensure the safety of the blood supply, LifeServe and the FDA require that blood donors be feeling well and healthy on the day of their donation. Blood donors must be at least 16 years of age and weigh at least 120 pounds.
The next area community blood drive will be Tuesday, March 10, at Holy Name Church, 128 N. Walnut St., in West Union. Blood donations will be accepted from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.