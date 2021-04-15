DES MOINES — If you have an awesome idea for an Iowa State Fair t-shirt design, submit it to the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation's 2nd annual T-shirt Design Contest. If your artwork receives the most votes, it will be featured on a t-shirt that Fairgoers all around the state can wear. Funds from the sale of the t-shirt will be directed to renovations and improvements to the historic Fairgrounds.
To enter, send your t-shirt design by May 1. A selection committee will choose the top five designs. Those designs will be posted on the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation's website and Facebook page with voting via Facebook "like" or online via our website. Voting will be open from May 10-17. The winner will be announced on May 18. The top three vote-getters will receive an Iowa State Fair prize package.
1st Place
• Your shirt design is produced to sell at the Iowa State Fair
• 2 t-shirts, 2 gate admission tickets, 2 Fair Value Packs, 2 tickets to the Grandstand concert of your choice, $50 in food coupons and parking for a select day at the Fair
2nd Place
• 2 gate admission tickets, $25 in food coupons and parking for a select day at the Fair
3rd Place
• 2 gate admission tickets and $25 in food coupons
Let your creativity run free and showcase what you love most about the Iowa State Fair. The design must contain the words "Iowa State Fair" and represent an aspect or two of the Fair, its facilities or traditions. The entry should be accompanied by your name and contact information including mailing address, phone number and email. Entries can be submitted to Info@BlueRibbonFoundation.org or by mail to Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation, PO Box 57130, Des Moines, IA 50317.
The entry deadline is May 1, 2021. For a complete list of the design guidelines and contest rules, visit www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org.