The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium at 322 Washington St. in Waterloo is reopening on Thursday, June 3. It will have new temporary hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-4 p.m. It will be closing for 30 minutes every afternoon for cleaning procedures.
There will be a 25-person building maximum and masks are required to enter. Science Demonstrations will be held daily at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Admission is just $6 for adults and kids ages 4 and up; ages 3 and under are admitted free of charge.
Through the Museums for All program, those on SNAP or WIC benefits can receive $2 admission to the Grout Museum District simply by presenting their EBT card and photo ID.
The Grout Museum District is also part of the Blue Star Program, which provides free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel, including the National Guard and Reserve, and their families, to museums across the country from May 15 – Sept. 6.
For further details, call 319-234-6357 or visit gmdistrict.org