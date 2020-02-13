OELWEIN – The Sorority Sisters gathered at Leo’s Italian Restaurant for a Valentine dinner party at noon Monday.
Valentine napkins and chocolates, courtesy of Barb Sanders, marked each place. Ellen Howard presented each member with miniature boxes of Valentine candy.
During the brief business session, members cast a ballot for the new board members of the Oelwein Senior Housing Corporation. The chapter has a share in the corporation.
Bonnie Elliott told of her new hobby, “The Art of Book Folding,” and showed two gifts she has completed.
Secret sister Valentine and birthday gifts went to Bonnie Elliott, Marlene Kudrna, Sharon Lorsung and Kaye Frazer.
The next meeting will be March 9 at the home of Marlene Kudrna.