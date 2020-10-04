Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, Opportunity4All, is a campaign that was created by National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.
With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country. In 4-H, we believe every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed. We believe every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world.
Bremer County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by highlighting some of the inspirational 4-H youth who are working tirelessly to support each other and their communities.
“We believe youth perspectives are so important and a solution to eliminating the opportunity gap, because young people come with new ideas and new ways of seeing the world,” explains Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO of National 4-H Council. By encouraging diverse voices and innovative actions, 4-H believes that solutions can be found to address the educational, economic and health issues that have created the opportunity gap.
This year Bremer County 4-H members will be participating various ways:
By showing their pride in their schools, their communities;
Something new, the whole county is invited to participate in the Iowa Healthiest State incentive. A 30-minute walk is planned on Rolling Prairie trail on Wednesday, Oct. 7, starting at 5 p.m.
Also, on Wednesday, members are once again doing an Online 24-hour fundraiser. To support Bremer County 4-H please go to https://www.iowa4hgivingday.org/ on Oct. 7.
“The best part about 4-H, in my experience with my summer internship position, was getting more involved and knowing more people within the community.” And “…the best part with me with work with youth was that I go to show them how they can implement their experiences into adult careers,” said Emilie Spratt, 2020 4-H Summer Intern. "This year was a great challenge for me to reach out to youth and families that thought, 4-H was about farming and livestock. and show our urban youth about all the leadership, Stem, and Communication"
In Bremer County, more than 336 4-H youth and 90 volunteers from the community are involved in 4 H. One of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week every year is the 4-H STEM Challenge, formerly known as National Youth Science Day. The theme of this year’s event, which is expected to see hundreds of thousands of youth across the nation taking part throughout October, is Mars Base Camp. Developed by Google and Virginia Cooperative Extension, Mars Base Camp is a collection of activities that teaches kids ages 8-14 STEM skills, including mechanical engineering, physics, computer science and agriculture.
To learn more on how to get involved, visit http://www.4-h.org/.