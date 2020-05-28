ANITA – Iowa Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-12 across Iowa, celebrated 97 graduating seniors on Friday, the largest graduating class since the school opened in 2012.
Among the graduates was Oelwein resident Brianna Sallee.
While graduates were unable to walk across the stage to receive their diploma as tradition holds, school administrators and teachers honored the graduates with proper pomp and circumstance during the virtual graduation ceremony.
With the online graduation ceremony, family members, friends, teachers and administrators were still able to gather in the digital setting to commemorate this milestone and celebrate the many accomplishments of the class of 2020.
Among the graduating class, 57% plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, 13% plan to enter the work force and 12% plan to attend vocational or technical school. Collectively, the graduating class earned more than $80,000 in scholarship funds.
For more information about Iowa Connections Academy, visit www.IowaConnectionsAcademy.com.