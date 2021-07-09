Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that you are all having a safe and healthy summer, as we continue to make our return to more of our normal activities.
This week’s article is going to be a little different. Usually, when I write, I discuss a certain point or idea, but as the coordinator of the Oelwein Ministerial Association, there are times when I want to share some of the exciting things that are happening in the community from the perspective of the congregations of this association.
Not too long ago, the pastors in the community had a meeting with Mr. Hadley at Oelwein High School. During that meeting, we discussed some more of the ways that the congregations in Oelwein could be in partnership with the schools. It is important for us to look for ways the work that we do intersects with the work that is done when it comes to providing a quality education for the students in our community. There are resources that congregations can provide that cannot come from other places.
This partnership is exciting to me. In every community where I have lived and served, the work that the schools and the churches have been able to do together have been nothing short of amazingly blessed. When two of the most important organizations in the community come together, we can share ideas and do things that neither one of us can do on our own. We know that we have to be careful and intentional about how far the partnership can go, but when the boundaries are honored, and the parties are willing to see each other as respected companions, there are things that happen that cannot be explained.
I am excited about how the work we are going to do together will impact the community of Oelwein and the people who call this place home. We all want the same thing. We want a great community where people love, respect and care for one another. The pastors in this community want to be a part of helping to provide resources and care for God’s people at all stages of their lives.
Another exciting event that will be happening in the coming weeks is our community Vacation Bible School. In the past, this event has been held in one of the buildings of a congregation here in town. This year, we are going to do something a little bit different. We are going to host Vacation Bible School at City Park as a one-day event on August 7th in City Park. We are going to gather around the theme of an old-fashioned family picnic. Please watch for more details to come about the fun day that we are planning for the youth in this community. Even though it is going to be a little different than in the past, it is going to be a great time of sharing God’s love with one another!
I am excited about what God is doing in this community right now. We are seeing God’s movement in many different parts of our town, and we are seeing how God is empowering us to make a difference outside of this community. It is a great time to be a part of God’s work in this place with our hands!
Have a great week!
Pastor Josh