WESTGATE — Ronnie and Dianne Buhr will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, July 7. The couple was married at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Westgate, and currently resides in rural Westgate.
The couple’s children include Robert Buhr (deceased), Cheri (Bob) Crawford of Maynard, Brian Buhr of Westgate, and Paula (Corey) Moritz of Dublin, Ohio. They have seven grandchildren: Amanda (Brad) Even, Kelsey Dennler, Blake Buhr, Lindsey Buhr, McKenna Moritz, Samantha Moritz, and Campbell Moritz and have two great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to help the couple celebrate this momentous occasion by sending a card or note to 23646 100th St., Westgate, IA 50681.