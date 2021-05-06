OELWEIN — Jade Bunn of Oelwein, who is majoring in Advertising at Iowa State University, won first place in the Best Use of Experience Economic Strategies category at the college of Human Sciences 2021 Entrepreneurship Showcase.
Judges based awards on the proposed business strategy incorporating substantial experiential aspects that add higher levels of value to business.
Jade is the daughter of Laurie and Steve Bunn. She is graduating from ISU today.
The annual E-Showcase challenges students to turn their best ideas into solutions, businesses, and nonprofits. Academic experts and highly respected entrepreneurs judge the competition and offer helpful suggestions for further improvements.
Students in the Iowa State University College of Human Sciences prepare to work in fields that impact the health, well-being, and education of individuals throughout the lifespan to advance families, schools, and communities. Scholars and practitioners in these fields work together to expand human potential and improve people’s lives.