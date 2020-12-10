MAYNARD — Don and Ann Bunn, 12562 80th St., Maynard, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 19. The former Ann Albrecht and Don “Liz” Bunn were married in 1970, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fairbank. A reception and dance followed at The Moose, Oelwein.
Bridesmaids were Jane Albrecht-Lee and Karen Franke. Groomsmen were John and David Bunn. Ushers were Dave Albrecht and Donald Coble. Flower girl was Laura (Siggelkov) Smith and ring bearer was Randy Bunn.
The Bunn’s family includes Wendy (Jake) Munger, Arlington, Jody (Brad) Bridgewater, Walker and Tony (Brenda) Bunn, Fennimore, WI. They have nine grandchildren.
The Bunns hope to celebrate at a later date due to Covid-19. They would be pleased to receive notes with shared memories from family and friends.