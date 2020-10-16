Butternut squash is by far the favorite winter squash and with good reason. Its sweet, nutty flavor and smooth texture, reminiscent of buttered sweet potato, make it a great multi-use squash for fall dishes, including those that call for pumpkin. Further, butternut squash stores well for several months in a root cellar or cool, dry location. And last but not least, it is very nutritious (Vitamins A and C), including the seeds.
Like all winter squash, butternut squash have a thick, hard skin and a seed cavity inside with large seeds. If you’re new to squash, it might be a bit intimidating to select, peel, and turn a hard-shelled squash into something delicious. It doesn’t have to be. Here are some helpful hints:
Begin by selecting a squash that has a smooth, even tan colored skin free of blemishes, cracks or soft spots. The stem should be brownish and woody looking. Look for the ones with the longest, fattest necks as this is the “meaty” part of the squash; the seeds are found in the bulbous lower part.
There are a number of ways to peel it. The method really depends upon the intended use. If it is to be used as a puree, it is not necessary to peel it at all. It can be sliced in half length-wise, seeds removed, placed face-down in a lightly oiled baking dish, and baked in a moderate oven (350F) until tender; it can also be microwaved in the same manner. After cooling, the soft flesh can be scooped out and used for pumpkin pie, soups, breads, and desserts. (The pulp can also be run through a food processor if desired for an even smoother texture.)
If the recipe calls for cubed squash, then the peel needs to be removed. It is easiest to handle by cutting the top and bottom ends off the squash. Next cut the long neck part of the squash from the bulbous part. Now you have two pieces that are easy to handle and can be peeled using a vegetable peeler. You can then cut and cube the squash easily by slicing down the middle and chopping into lengthwise sticks and then cut them crosswise, making cubes or small chunks. You will need to clean out the seeds in the bulbous portion and then cube.
Cubed squash can be roasted, steamed, cooked, or pureed. Cubed butternut is typically added to recipes raw and it cooks with the other ingredients. However, roasting butternut squash adds a new level of caramelized sweetness and is so easy to do. Simply season squash cubes as desired, place on a lightly oiled baking sheet/dish, and bake a 400F oven until tender and lightly browned (approx. 25-30 min).
Butternut squash keeps well for four months in a cool dry, well ventilated location. Even greater success is assured when the squash has been “cured” post-harvest. This involves approximately 10 days of air drying in warm temperatures (80-85F). If you have more squash than can be used at one time, it will keep up to four days in the refrigerator (cooked or fresh) or can be frozen for later use as a puree or cubed.
To freeze cubed squash, blanch peeled cubes of raw squash for 3 minutes—just until heated through, drain, and chill in cold water. Keep blanched cubes in a colander while chilling to avoid their breaking apart. Drain thoroughly and spread on a cookie sheet in a single layer; place in the freezer for at least 4 hours and then transferred to an air-tight freezer bag. Frozen cubes can be added directly to your recipe.
There are a myriad of recipes and ways to use butternut squash. Some additional creative suggestions include:
• Shave raw squash into ribbons (like carrots) and use in your favorite salad
• Add a little puree to your breakfast oatmeal along with your choice of nuts, raisins, dried cranberries, flax seed, cinnamon, vanilla, maple syrup, etc.
• Blend puree or small chunks into your favorite hummus recipe
• Add more texture to a soup by stirring in squash pureed in a blender
• Add to smoothies, dips, or baked goods batter
• Add cubes to pizza or make a pizza sauce with puree
• Season cubes with cumin and/or coriander and top off your tacos
Lastly, don’t toss the seeds. They can be roasted as a garnish for soups or enjoyed as a snack. Butternut squash seeds are smaller than pumpkin seeds, so they are a bit faster and easier to prepare.
Nutrition. Butternut squash is very nutritious. The flesh is an excellent source of Vitamins A and C as well as a good source of thiamin, niacin, Vitamin B6, folate, pantothenic acid, calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, and manganese. The seeds are packed with protein and heart-healthy fats making them a nutrient dense, filling snack. Even though it is a high-carbohydrate food, it has a low glycemic index, making it a smart addition to most healthy meal plans. It is also a great choice for people on low-fat diets as it contains almost no fat. Lastly, it a good source of dietary fiber; a 1-cup serving provides a fourth of our daily needs.
Keeping qualities. If stored properly, butternut squash is a long-keeping squash lasting up to 6 months. For best results, squash should be stored in a cool, dry spot (50-55 degrees F) with relative humidity of 60-70 percent. Uncooked butternut squash should not be refrigerated. If picked from the garden, it needs to be cured with warm temperatures and good air circulation for 10-14 days before storing.
Peeled or cooked butternut squash should be refrigerated; it is good for 5-7 days. Cooked or raw butternut can be frozen. To freeze raw squash, simply cube or slice the squash and place in air-tight freezer bags for up to a year. Cooked squash can be frozen in any appropriate freezer container.
Convenient size. Mature butternut squash range from 1 to 5 lbs. The average butternut squash will be around 2 to 3 lbs. Since the skin is thin and the seed cavity small, there isn’t much loss. A 3-pound squash yields about 4½ cups uncooked 1-inch cubes. 1 cup cubed raw butternut squash weighs about ⅔ pound. A cup of raw butternut squash cubes yielded ½ cup of soft cooked cubes. Therefore, if a recipe calls for a can of pumpkin which is just shy of 2 cups, it takes about 4 cups raw cubed squash.
As a member of the Cucurbita moschata family, butternut has two cousins–cushaw and cheese pumpkin–that work equally as well, but their bigger size becomes a consideration.