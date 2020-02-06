STORM LAKE — Vanessa Hamlett of Aurora and Kaden Howard of Independence have earned dean’s list recognition for the 2019 fall term at Buena Vista University. The dean’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
BVU students earn dean's list recognition
