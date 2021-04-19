The 2021 Camp Courageous Omelet Breakfast and Open House will be 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 25. It is a great drive-through hot breakfast of ham and cheese or cheese omelets served with sausage patties and applesauce.
Omelet cooks will make an omelet with ham and cheese or cheese. It is recommended one uses a check or cash to move through the breakfast quickly. Debit and credit cards will also be accepted. The price is $10 per meal.
New to this omelet breakfast and open house will be: Mainliner Memorial Park, Penaluna Tunnel, the footings of the New Newholm Zipline, and the platform for the Rotary Musical Park.
The omelet breakfast is a huge undertaking and it wouldn’t be possible without the help of so many volunteers and sponsors.
Donations, such as pop tabs and paper supplies, will be accepted at the breakfast at the end of the drive-through.
Camp Courageous is located five miles southeast of Monticello off Highway 38. Visitors can find it by using US Highway 151, to exit 65, and follow the signs.
Camp Courageous is a year-round recreational and respite care facility for individuals with disabilities. The camp is run primarily on donations, giving all individuals the opportunity to give through gifts of time, materials, money, and other means that support the camp.