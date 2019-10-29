Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Card shower for Angeline Van Daele on 95th birthday

Angeline Van Daele

OELWEIN — Angeline (Buzynski) Van Daele will be honored with a card shower as she celebrates her 95th birthday. Angeline was born Nov. 6, 1924 in Fairbank, to Frank and Mary Buzynski. She is retired from farming and is a lifelong resident of Fairbank.

She was a devoted wife to Art Van Daele who passed away in 1996, and is mother to her 2 daughters Judy Boehme and Debra Bormann, and grandmother to her 5 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

A family celebration is being planned.

Birthday greetings may be sent to Angeline Van Daele at 1101 Third St. S.W., Room 135, Oelwein, IA 50662.

