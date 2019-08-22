Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Card shower for Helen Warnke’s 99th birthday

Helen Warnke

Helen Warnke will mark her 99th birthday on Monday, Aug. 26.

In observance, a private family dinner will be held.

A card shower is also being held to honor her. Cards can be sent to Helen at Oelwein Care Center, 600 7th St. S.E., Oelwein, IA 50662.

Tags