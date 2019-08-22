Card shower for Helen Warnke’s 99th birthday

Helen Warnke will mark her 99th birthday on Monday, Aug. 26.
In observance, a private family dinner will be held.
A card shower is also being held to honor her. Cards can be sent to Helen at Oelwein Care Center, 600 7th St. S.E., Oelwein, IA 50662.
As a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition (optimized for desktop and mobile devices). All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subcription!)
Not a current print subscriber? Click here to purchase a Print Subscription
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|6 Months
|$59.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$119.00
|for 365 days
Helen Warnke will mark her 99th birthday on Monday, Aug. 26.
In observance, a private family dinner will be held.
A card shower is also being held to honor her. Cards can be sent to Helen at Oelwein Care Center, 600 7th St. S.E., Oelwein, IA 50662.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Plentiful sunshine. High 76F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy. High around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.