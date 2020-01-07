Card shower for Mert Duffy’s 93rd birthday

GUTTENBERG — Mercedes “Mert” Duffy is celebrating her 93rd birthday on Saturday, Jan. 11. A card shower is planned to honor her.
Mert lived many years in Oelwein before moving to Guttenberg to enjoy “river life.” She has three children, Jeannette Hoth of Oelwein, Carolyn Minnich of Carroll, and David Duffy of Marengo. Her family also includes six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and one great, great-grandchild.
She would love to hear from area friends. Birthday greetings and special memories can be sent to her at 352 Riverview Rd., Guttenberg, Iowa 52052.